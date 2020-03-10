The final full moon of winter, known as the ‘Worm supermoon,’ illuminated the night sky Monday, March 9.
The moon will appear full for about three days, into early Wednesday morning, according to NASA. It appears larger than usual because the moon is closer to the earth at this time.
The Maine Farmer's Almanac first published Native American names for the full moons in the 1930s. As the full moon in March and the last full moon of winter, it’s called the Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sap Moon, Sugar Moon, or Worm Moon. The more northern tribes of the northeastern United States knew this as the Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signaled the end of winter. Other northern names were the Crust Moon, because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing by night, or the Sap (or Sugar) Moon as this is the time for tapping maple trees. The tribes more to the south called this the Worm Moon after the earthworm casts that appear as the ground thaws. It makes sense that only the southern tribes called this the Worm Moon. When glaciers covered the northern part of North America they wiped out the native earthworms. After these glaciers melted about 12,000 years ago the more northern forests grew back without earthworms.
