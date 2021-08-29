ROSBURG — During the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 17, and during the day on Aug. 18, long distance calling became an off-and-on problem for Wahkiakum West customers.
“An older piece of equipment that provides the connection to the outside world was misbehaving,” reported Wahkiakum West Chief Executive Officer Ken Johnson. “We had to do a fair amount of trouble shooting to narrow down the cause. The behavior was the equipment would have to reset and would not allow long distance calling by landline or cell phone for about three minutes. Once it reset, the system was good for about 10 minutes and then would continually cycle through the reset process.”
On Aug. 18, the company was able to identify the specific components causing the problem. In essence a component whose normal duty is to receive and act on instructions from another component had mysteriously decided to mutiny and begin giving instructions of its own. That created the cycle of upset and reset.
Johnson said, “To the company’s credit, a few years back it bought new equipment to facilitate long-distance calling. That was implemented all the way to the last connection point that connects us with CenturyLink. We made the decision to complete the move to the new platform.”
Facing a significantly complicated transfer process, technical teams from Wahkiakum West and CenturyLink, in concert with some fiber optic consultants, came together at midnight on Aug. 19 and performed an initial attempt to switch over to the new platform.
“When we unhooked the circuit, it allowed the controlling component to regain control and the misbehaving component to get back in line,” Johnson said. “As a result, the system is back to operating as it should. We are still going ahead with switching the platform over to the new equipment. However, our initial effort to switch to the new platform made it clear there is more work to be done before the change can be completed. We plan to complete that in the near future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.