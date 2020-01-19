PACIFIC COUNTY — Nearly a year after their previous contract expired, Pacific Transit and the local Amalgamated Transit Union affiliate signed off on a new agreement in December that will last through the end of 2021.
After many rounds of negotiation, the new deal included only minor changes from the previous contract. Wage increases, including a retroactive wage hike for 2019, are 3 percent annually for drivers and mechanics. Pacific Transit has also agreed to recognize three shop stewards, up from one in the previous contract.
The agreement came after mediation by the state’s Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC).
“I am pleased that with the help of PERC we were able to settle,” Pacific Transit manager Richard Evans said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.