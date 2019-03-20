WILLAPA — A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted a 67-year-old kayaker who was reported overdue from his trip near Willapa Bay on Wednesday morning.
The man was hoisted by a Coast Guard Air Station Astoria aircrew, safely transported and lowered to his vehicle on shore at 2:28 a.m., where he departed for home.
At about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Coast Guard Sector Columbia River watch standers received a notification from Pacific County Dispatch of an overdue kayaker, whose departure point was the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge parking lot.
The mariner was kayaking around Long Island in the southern part of Willapa Bay and his wife expected him to return home shortly after sunset.
The Pacific County crew received the call and confirmed the man’s vehicle was still at his departure point and he was not carrying a cell phone or radio with him.
Sector Columbia River personnel dispatched the aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, who located the kayaker on Long Island.
A rescue swimmer was lowered down at 1:15 a.m. and reported the man to be in good health and not in need of medical attention.
