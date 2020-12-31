The western redcedar, or Thuja plicata, is alternatively known as the Pacific red cedar, shinglewood, or giant cedar. This last name seems to be the most apt for the larger individuals of this species, such as those found on the Teal Slough Trail at Willapa NWR. Western redcedar can grow up to heights of 200-plus feet with trunks 20 feet or more in diameter. It’s not difficult to believe that these trees are cousins to other members of the cedar family, such as giant sequoias and coastal redwoods, the largest and tallest tree species on earth. Thanks to ample rainfall, Pacific County’s redcedar are thought to be in mostly good health. But the die-back project can help identify any potential issues.