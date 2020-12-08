SMITH CREEK — One curve on U.S. Highway 101 north of Raymond is gaining a reputation as among the most treacherous spots on the scenic route through Pacific County. In the aftermath of several other serious 2020 wrecks, the section claimed two more vehicles last week and sent several people to the hospital, including one clinging to life.
Local law enforcement and emergency medical services from multiple agencies scrambled to the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision on US101 at milepost 63 only a couple miles north of Raymond at 6:08 p.m. on Dec. 4. Four Washington State Patrol units arrived a short time later and took over the investigation.
Due to the seriousness of the collision and injuries sustained, the roadway was shut down in both directions. Drivers were detoured down Smith Creek and Butte Creek Roads around the scene for 3 hours and 45 minutes.
Three injured
Responders found a 2002 Acura RSX-3D off the southbound lane of traffic with extensive damage and a male driver, 21-year-old Aaron Larsen of Cosmopolis, unconscious, unresponsive and clinging to life. The vehicle sustained massive damage to the passenger side and rear of the vehicle.
A 2008 Honda Pilot SUV was found in the southbound with extensive front end damage and two occupants inside. The female driver, 59-year-old Lorri Johnstone of Tumwater, was in serious condition. Her 26-year-old son, Colin Johnstone also of Tumwater, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Two helicopters from Airlift Northwest landed near the crash.
Larsen was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma with life-threatening injuries. Lorri Johnstone was also transported to St. Joseph Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A Raymond Fire Department aid unit transported Colin Johnstone to Grays Harbor Hospital in Aberdeen.
Family provides an update
What should have been a joyful weekend for Larsen, who turned 21 on Dec. 6, ended up being a weekend of pain and heartache. Parents Sandra and Douglas Larsen, both of Cosmopolis, hurried to St. Joseph Hospital to be by his side while he fights to survive on life-support.
Both parents speak highly of their son as an outstanding person. He helps Douglas, who works construction, whenever he needs a hand without question. Others speak on his outgoing demeanor and recall he was a standout athlete at Aberdeen High School.
“He is in pretty tough shape,” his father said. “He has a severe brain injury and has extensive microtears throughout his brain, like all over. They did some MRIs and his brain is not swelling right now, so that’s the good thing. They took him out of sedation for a little bit today, and he was able [to have] some involuntary movements, or he may have been trying to touch his face a little, but they weren’t sure if it was something he was initiating, but it was only on one side.”
He has a long battle ahead
Larsen continues to remain in a medically induced coma to allow his brain to heal and any swelling to reduce. According to attending doctors, he also has injuries near his brain stem, which are the most concerning.
“It’s the part of your brain that does all of your automatic things like breathing and all of that, so they are a little worried about that,” his dad said. “Right now, we want it to be slow because if things are going good, it’s slow, and if things have been going bad, it’s been fast. We are trying to stay positive about it and hope for the best.”
Sandra and Douglas said that even if their son makes it through the most challenging times to come, he still has a long road of recovery that could span at least a year. “He has a lot to live for [and] and if anybody can do it, he can,” Douglas said.
Adding to the tragedy, Larsen and his girlfriend, Maria Muniz, are expecting their first child in June — Sandra and Douglas’ very first grandchild. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family during this difficult time.
Words of an angel
Immediately following the collision, passerby Hannah Roberts of Raymond jumped out of her vehicle and rushed to Aaron’s aid. She reportedly held his hand and prayed alongside him, hoping for a positive outcome. She also attended to injured occupants in the other vehicle.
“She contacted me on Facebook and has been really nice about telling us what she knew and that he squeezed her hand and gives us hopeful little stories,” Sandra said. “It’s very nice of her to be in touch with us and also just how much she did for him and the other driver when they had taken Aaron away. It sounded like there were several people that were very helpful on the scene from what she told us.”
Roberts remained at the scene until the last patient was transported.
“I just wanted him to know he wasn’t alone,” Roberts later said. “There were others that I feel did so much more. [I’m] just glad I could be there and help in any way. Prayers are still coming from here.”
WSP works to find the cause
According to WSP, Larsen was heading northbound on US 101 when he lost control in a sharp corner and crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. The vehicle was then struck on the passenger side before being sent skidding off the roadway.
A collision investigation technician responded to the scene from the WSP Hoquiam Detachment to investigate the collision’s cause. Evidence at the scene depicted an “intense” impact between the two vehicles, with debris impalement marks in the concrete roadway and an Acura tag pressed into the ground behind the SUV.
Another technician visited the scene the next day to collect aerial imagery from a drone to aid in the investigation.
Seven agencies worked together as one
The tough evening that brought out nearly two dozen responders between seven different agencies showcased how important it is that agencies work together smoothly, according to WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon.
“This really goes to show how well our agencies work together because the original response was South Bend, Pacific County, and Raymond,” Moon said. “They got here well before we could, plus working with Raymond Fire. It was a really good cohesive unit to work together. Everybody has been great here on scene.”
In total, the responders came from the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, WSP, the Raymond Fire Department, Pacific County Fire District 3, Washington State Dept. of Transportation (DOT), and Airlift Northwest.
