LONG BEACH — The possibility of Edward Hilliard III taking over the restaurant currently known as the Long Beach Dooger’s first came up, at least in jest, when he was just 14 years old. He soon learned to cook and serve customers. As a senior in high school this past year, Hilliard was already largely running the kitchen and the business.
On Aug. 1, the restaurant is set to fully become a Hilliard operation, with a new name: The Drop Anchor. Hilliard’s parents are buying the restaurant from Barry Craft, turning it into a family business.
Hilliard’s father, Ed Hilliard Jr., is a logger. His mother, Cindy, has worked at the Long Beach Dooger’s since it opened 24 years ago, and worked before that at the Seaside location. She brought her son into the kitchen to help with dishwashing at an early age, even before he became an employee. “Eddie,” as he is usually called to distinguish him from Ed Junior, is the second of three children. Alex, 14, has just started in the Dooger’s kitchen. His sister, Lanie, 10 years older, died in 2017. She used to bake with him starting when he was around five years old, his first cooking experience.
By the beginning of his senior year, Hilliard was thinking seriously about what he wanted to do with his life.
“It was a wild year. My family was healing a lot. I didn’t know what I wanted to do.”
He knew he wasn’t interested in college; his curiosity does not extend to the academic realm. He loved the social side of life at Ilwaco High School. Hilliard kept statistics for the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, participated in the Youth Action Club, played soccer for the school’s debut team this spring, and took part in many other activities. But classes and schoolwork were things he merely tolerated. While this is true of millions of college students, Hilliard was sure he wanted to do something else.
Last October, Hilliard went on an aid trip to Costa Rica as he considered his decision. He had an idea of going into volunteer work. While he was there, he realized that he wanted to stay in the restaurant business.
“In Costa Rica, I was hiking through the woods one day and it just clicked: I wanted to build a restaurant,” he said.
Transition to running a restaurant
Hilliard approached Craft about his family eventually buying Craft out. At the time, Craft was thinking seriously about retirement, but was not seeking out buyers. Craft welcomed Hilliard’s idea and started putting him in charge of the business. Hilliard has taken over thoroughly, so that nothing in his day-to-day role is changing with the official handover and switch to the Drop Anchor brand.
Craft had already recognized Hilliard’s interest in the business.
“Just his desire, his energy, his enthusiasm. He’s like me as a kid; he likes the business, the people part of it …. He’s always really interested in learning. He’s the type of person who learns everything, who just absorbs things.”
Hilliard showed interest in learning from early on in his time at the restaurant, moving from dishwashing to cooking to deep frying, prep cooking and taking orders.
“I moved around [between roles] so I didn’t get bored. I’ve done all the different jobs, and I still do,” Hilliard says. “It’s been like a running joke, ever since I turned 14, Barry’s said, ‘Why don’t you take over the restaurant for me one day?’”
Hilliard thrives on the personal interaction that is central to the restaurant business, the relationships with customers and employees, and embraces the long hours.
“Work is my thing. I enjoy it all: bookkeeping, customer relations … I really like to make someone’s day. If someone asks for something unusual — chili burgers, vegan spaghetti — we try to make it happen.”
Moving to a position of responsibility at such a young age has been challenging but not overwhelming.
“I have a natural tendency to make sure everything is fine, everything is covered, both for me and others,” he said. “For me it was a lot of responsibility. It’s been a way to build my work ethic.”
Dooger’s franchise owner Doug Wiese met with Hilliard and helped him learn the business. He decided to lease the building to the Hilliards rather than sell it. But he also wanted the Long Beach location to go its own way and drop the franchise.
The Long Beach Dooger’s always had an independent streak, and ending the franchise relationship allows Hilliard the freedom for further experimentation. But there will be little immediate change except for ship and anchor-themed decorations. Recipes for core menu items like the signature fish and chips will remain as they were. Additions such as a breakfast menu may eventually be in the works, but not during the summer.
“I met Doug and his wife, and they’re amazing people. I learned so much from them. Doug was very supportive.”
Wiese, who was on vacation and unavailable for comment for this article, told Hilliard he wanted him to start his own brand.
Having franchise locations out of his direct control “was hard for Doug,” Hilliard said. There wasn’t complete consistency throughout the franchise. “One [location] would change, and the others wouldn’t.” Wiese persuaded him that striking out on his own would work.
“At first I was upset, but he told me, ‘It’s your time. You’re going to put work into something and make it yours.’ I’m in the same place he was in when he started out. He and his mom started Dooger’s.”
Hilliard job-shadowed Wiese’s son Carnegie, who manages the Seaside restaurant. He also job-shadowed Lost Roo owner Tania Miller to learn more about the business.
“That gave a view of a bigger restaurant,” he said.
That willingness to ask the owner of a competing restaurant for help reflects some of the qualities that have put Hilliard on his unusual career path. He likes people, and seems to expect them to, more likely than not, be friendly back.
“At first, before I got to know her I was a little worried; ‘Oh, she’s a competitor, maybe she’ll say no.’…I don’t see it as competition. I see her as a mentor. She was just awesome about it.”
“Honestly, I don’t look at it as competition,” Miller added. “I feel like we’re all here, there’s plenty of business to go around. Every restaurant on the Peninsula offers something different. I hope he’s successful. The more businesses are successful, the better the Peninsula is. Blaine (Walker) at 42nd Street (Café) always comes in (to the Roo.) I’ve known Sue Anne of Galletti’s forever. Travis and I eat at the Salt, since we live in Ilwaco.”
Miller found Hilliard “bright and a hard-worker. He has an entrepreneurial sense about him. He was very interested in learning, gleaning as much as possible about my business. But he also has his own sense of what he’s doing.”
Plans for Drop Anchor
If all goes according to plan, staff will leave Dooger’s for the last time the evening of July 31 and come to work at the Drop Anchor on August 1.
“I don’t think we’ll close. In the summer it’s really expensive to close,” Hilliard noted.
At night, a crew will install new signs and new décor. At some point, aging equipment will be replaced.
Like many businesspeople, Hilliard has to balance flexibility with the consistency that is needed to build a strong brand. He has already been moving toward a more diverse menu with gluten-free and dairy-free options. Hilliard hopes to add a breakfast menu this winter or spring, when things are quieter and change is easier.
“I’ve always wanted to do breakfast. I used to volunteer at the Elks for breakfast service,” he says.
Even though Drop Anchor is a new brand, it will inherit years of customers’ good will from the old. Hilliard sees the value of this consistency.
“People love the consistency. People know it’s always going to be cooked the same way…When I’m training a new cook, I’ll sometimes say, ‘This is how we do it here. I know you might have done it differently somewhere else.’”
His delivery of this message sounds persuasive rather than dictatorial, and gives a sense of how he brings people on board and keeps them committed to a vision at such a young age.
The future Drop Anchor is located near the corner of Pacific Avenue and Sid Snyder Drive across from the go-carts.
