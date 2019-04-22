GRAYS RIVER — At its April 16 regular meeting in Grays River, Naselle-Grays River Valley School District’s Board of Directors learned enrollment at the Naselle Youth Camp School is expected to remain low.
Superintendent Lisa Nelson said the 2019-20 Naselle Youth Camp School student count projection by the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration is for 60 students — the lowest projection in decades. She noted the overall district's K-12 student population has been relatively level during the school year and currently stands at 321, while NYCS totals 57.
Youth camp residents who haven't finished high school are required to attend classes, which are provided by the Naselle district.
In personnel actions, the board acknowledged the resignations of Danny Vaughn, middle school basketball coach, and Tucker Glenn, assistant boys’ basketball coach.
Board members approved hiring Regan Wirkkala for the position of director of maintenance and operations. That position is currently held by Randy Tienhaara, who is retiring at the end of August.
In other business, the board approved a resolution to increase the Associated Student Body Imprest Fund from $4,000 to $6,000.
K-12 Principal Quinn Donlon reported on the success at the recent State Knowledge Bowl by the district's Monte and the Pythons team. Donlon also briefed the board on upcoming state assessment testing in May.
Nelson reported High School graduation is et for 4 p.m. on June 8.
Nelson expressed an intent to pursue guidance from Educational Service District 112 before asking for quotes from architectural firms regarding the “57 building.”
Board Member Amy Chadwick, the board’s legislative liaison, briefed the board on recent activities of the Washington Legislature pertaining to education.
The next regular meeting of the Board will take place on May 21, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Middle School Commons.
