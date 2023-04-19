ILWACO — Port of Ilwaco commissioners approved the hiring of a new manager at their April 18 regular meeting, less than two weeks after the resignation of the port’s previous manager.
Tracy Lofstrom was announced as the next manager of the Port of Ilwaco on Tuesday. Lofstrom is the fourth person to oversee the port’s operations since the beginning of 2022, and her hiring was unanimously approved by the three commissioners.
Lofstrom was most recently the business manager at the Sou’wester Lodge, and also previously served as the port’s finance director from 2009-11. Other positions she has held since leaving the port in 2011 include serving as the finance officer for the Sunset Empire Transportation District in Astoria from 2017-20, and as the business manager for the Surfside Homeowners Association from 2020-22.
“She fits the bill, we felt, and scored the highest on the applications,” said Butch Smith, the port commission chair.
The hiring comes not two weeks after former port manager John Demase resigned his position on April 6. Demase, who had been on the job since Nov. 7 of last year, resigned on the same day that the commissioners were scheduled to go into executive session during a special meeting “to receive and evaluate complaints or charges against a public officer or employee.”
The commissioners had previously gone into an executive session for the same reason at their regularly scheduled March 15 meeting. While no action was taken once the commissioners returned from executive session at that meeting, there was discussion about updating the Port of Ilwaco Employee Handbook of Rules and Regulations.
The Observer continues to seek further clarification regarding Demase’s resignation, and has filed public records requests with the port. Further updates are expected in the coming days.
Smith, the longest-tenured commissioner, said the port had similar turnover in its top job in the 1990s.
“We want to have longevity, that’s what this port commission — I speak for all of us — wants, [as well as] cohesiveness and a good-working team, but sometimes you go through a time in history where it just so happens you have to go through a few port managers to get a good one,” Smith said. “Unfortunately we were there, but I think we have a good one now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.