LONG BEACH — Long Beach made progress on some major city projects Monday night.
At Long Beach City Council’s Jan. 6 meeting, councilors approved a contract for the city’s police station, and discussed the possibility of opening a dog park. Both projects will be focuses this year, and are expected to come together by the end of the year.
Police station: Councilors approved a bid award to SAW Construction. The company will complete the city’s police station headquarters renovation for about $640,747. The project is funded through money the city was awarded by the state legislature.
SAW Construction was the only bidder that met all of the city’s bid projects. Another company bid for the project, but didn’t meet all the project’s requirements.
The station is set to open in fall 2020.
Regional biosolids plant: Councilors approved a change order for the city’s regional biosolids treatment plant. The change order, which is for $148,984, covers additional work and materials the project engineer didn’t expect.
Dog park: In a workshop, councilors discussed the possibility of opening a city dog park. Councilor Sue Svendsen is leading the project, which will be around 219 14th Street NW. Councilors will later visit the property, and make a decision on whether to open the park at a later meeting.
Other business: Councilors also approved contracts for staff asbestos training and managing staff salaries under state law. Both updates were required by the state.
Next meetings: The council is meeting with local business owners to discuss Fourth of July fireworks at 5 p.m. on Jan. 10 in Long Beach City Hall. The council’s regular meetings are 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month.
(0) comments
