LONG BEACH — Long Beach Police Department’s new police station should be open by the end of 2020.
Work on the police station will start before the end of the month. On Dec. 16, Long Beach City Council approved a contract needed to begin work at the station.
The contract is between the city and Wirkalot Construction. The company will clear vegetation at the station’s site.
The new police station will be at 104 3rd Street NW, next to the Long Beach Train Depot. The property, owned by the city, has sat vacant for years. The existing building at the site will be completely renovated, including a second-floor addition. It won’t include a holding/jail facility.
The city has $700,000 from the state legislature to use for the project. The legislature awarded the money in early 2019.
The funds will cover the vegetation-clearing contract. The city expects to pay Wirkalot Construction $1,896 for the clearing.
The city estimates the project will cost in total $578,171.
Wirkalot Construction bid the lowest amount for the project of five bidders. The council will make a bid approval for renovating the building at a later meeting.
The city hasn’t made a decision yet about what to do with the current station at Third and Pacific.
Other news
During the meeting, councilors moved forward on other city projects.
South Washington Avenue: Councilors approved two agreements for South Washington Avenue improvements. Street widening and paving will occur from Sid Snyder to the city’s southern city limits. Waterline upsizing will also occur.
The state’s Transportation Improvement Board will fund $400,000 of the city’s project. The city must provide a 5% match of $20,000 toward the project.
“This is something we’ve been expecting. The Board has been waiting for us to fix this street,” Glasson said.
The second agreement will cost the city $185,703 to fund a consultant from Gray & Osborne. The consultant will complete both engineering and design for the city’s project.
Regional Biosolids Treatment Facility: Councilors approved a change order for the facility. The change order costs $29,371 and pays for finishing touches to the facility.
Councilors also approved the $122,350 purchase of a trommel for the facility. The device will separate solid waste materials at the facility.
Comprehensive Plan: Councilors discussed the city’s 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan during a workshop.
The city expects Long Beach to grow .7% annually, resulting in 1,685 full-time residents by 2040. This population increase will bring 180 new homes. Most homes will be for full-time residents.
The council will adopt the plan at a later meeting.
2019 budget amendment: Councilors approved an amendment to the city’s 2019 budget. The change accounts for unexpected costs the city faced during the year.
Unplanned-for expenses include an extra police officer and stormwater improvements at 12th Street.
Fireworks: The city expects to hold a meeting with merchants before the end of December. The meeting will focus on Fourth of July fireworks. The city will publish a meeting notification, Glasson said.
Shop With a Cop: Mayor Jerry Phillips thanked LBPD Officer Miranda Eastham. She drove down from the police academy in Burien to take part in the city’s Shop With a Cop event on Dec. 7.
“Kudos to her for coming back down and supporting our community,” Phillips said.
After finishing the academy, Eastham will join LBPD full-time.
Next meeting: The council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6. Meetings are at Long Beach City Hall, and open to the public.
