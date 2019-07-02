LONG BEACH — Long Beach city officials plan to finish nine major projects in 2020.
Projects include rebuilding the boardwalk and making improvements to several streets. The projects are part of the city’s six-year transportation plan and capital facilities plan, each of which were approved at the council’s July 1 meeting.
The council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on July 15. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue.
Six-year plans
Councilors approved the city’s six-year transportation improvement plan and capital facilities plan. The plans include city projects from 2020 to 2025. The council is required to update the plans annually.
Transportation-related projects to be completed in 2020 include upgrades to 26th Street NW, 8th Street SE, 15th Street South and 5th Street NW. The 2021 projects include upgrades to Washington Avenue, 7th Street SE and 3rd Street SE.
Later projects include upgrades to 15th Street SW, 22nd Street NW, 26th Street NE, 23rd Street NE, 28th Street NW, Washington Avenue, 15th Street SW, 25th Street NE, 24th Street NE, 22nd Street NE, and Ocean Beach Boulevard.
Capital facilities projects to be completed in 2020 include rebuilding the boardwalk, upgrading the stormwater pump at 3rd Street, installing a new wastewater collection system, replacing the water treatment plant’s filter, and purchasing remote read meters.
Later projects include building a skatepark, installing light poles, street improvements, and many water-related improvements.
Sand hauling
The council approved amended sand hauling fees to reflect what the county charges.
The city will provide $75 two-day permits for unlimited sand hauling. Money will go to the city’s street fund.
The city updated its sand hauling fees in May for the first time since 1997. The charge per truck increased from $15 to $40; charge per 10 cubic yards delivered in city limits increased from $2.50 to $5; and charge per 10 cubic yards delivered outside city limits increased from $5 to $10.
“The previous number was much higher than what the county was charging,” said City Administrator David Glasson. “We were losing contractors.”
Right-of-ways
Zoning update
Community Development Director Ariel Smith gave councilors an update on city code amendments. Amendments include adding definitions for types of parks and allowed zoning uses.
The council will decide whether to adopt the changes at a later meeting.
State archives grant
Long Beach was awarded $9,747 by the state to organize the city’s file room. Councilors approved the grant agreement.
The grant money will be used to hire temporary staff and purchase new equipment, Smith said.
Surplus equipment
Councilors approved a bid award for the city’s surplus equipment. The city asked $1,602 for its items and ended up receiving bids totaling $1,819. Items sold include cars, generators, a trailer, a band saw, a tank, and a welder.
“It’d cost us more to go to bid again than to just award the bids,” Glasson said.
Discovery to Bay Trail
A meeting will be held on July 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss potential routes for the Discovery to Bay Trail, which will connect the Discovery Trail and the new Willapa National Wildlife Refuge headquarters. The meeting will be held at the Cranberry Museum Annex, 2907 Cranberry Road.
Representatives from the county, Ilwaco, Long Beach, and local ports will be at the meeting. The public is encouraged to attend and give input on the routes.
