LONG BEACH — Better baseball is likely coming to Tinker Field.
At its July 15 meeting, Long Beach City Council discussed Tinker Field renovations, a proposed fire truck purchase, fireworks, the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, busking and law enforcement.
Tinker Field
Bret Hopkins, Ilwaco High School’s assistant baseball coach, and Chris Patana, Ocean Beach School District’s maintenance director and another coach, presented a proposal to update Tinker Field.
Currently, the field is owned by both the school district and city, but is divided in half. If approved by OBSD and the city, the two will switch ownership of a portion of the field. Doing so would allow OBSD to create a baseball field that meets high school regulations. This would in turn allow for year-round games and tournaments.
The school district would also likely renovate its field behind Long Beach Elementary to make it an official softball field, Hopkins said.
“I think everybody wins on this,” Hopkins said. “We’d like to play there next year so we need to get moving.”
The councilors agreed the switch should happen. The issue will be brought up at the school board’s Aug. 24 meeting, then brought to the council for official action.
Fire truck
Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department wants to replace the department’s oldest fire truck, the 1978 Seagraves. Councilors discussed whether to go to ballot and ask citizens to vote on the issue.
The department’s newest vehicle is from 2012. In all, the department has three fire engines, an aerial platform, four brush trucks and an ambulance. The Seagraves is a stick-shift and continuously requires parts to be replaced, City Administrator David Glasson said.
“This is something the fire department has been talking about for a couple of years,” Glasson said. “The Seagraves hardly ever leaves the department.”
Purchasing a new fire truck with equipment would cost around $560,000. The department’s annual budget is around $130,000, so the department would need to pass a bond to fund the new truck.
“We need to find a way to do this election and get this truck,” Glasson said.
The department has considered purchasing a used truck, keeping the Seagraves or making no action, but the staff agrees that waiting to purchase a new truck will only cost more in the long run.
Adding the bond proposal will likely cost the city around $10,000, Glasson said. The cost will be better known at the council’s Aug. 5 meeting. At the meeting, councilors will decide whether to approve an ordinance allowing the city to bring the fire truck bond to ballot.
“While this 41-year-old truck has served the city well, the members of the department are concerned with the cost of annual maintenance, but more importantly, the reduced functionality of a truck that age,” Glasson said.
The department tries to purchase a new engine roughly every 10 years. However, the department is currently closer to the 20-year mark.
The city’s bond rate estimates would add an annual increase ranging from $28 to $69 for property owners.
Holiday fireworks
Phillips said he’s heard from merchants who are willing to help cover the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show. The city wants the merchants to raise the funds for the show, which would cost around $20,000.
The city would still help put the fireworks show on.
Phillips suggested Ilwaco, Long Beach and Ocean Park could partner to work together on a Peninsula-wide fireworks show. In 2020, if both shows are funded, Ilwaco and Long Beach’s annual fireworks displays will be held on the same day.
Wildlife refuge
Councilors approved a resolution which extends water service to the new wildlife refuge center, located at the east end of 67th Place. The agreement allows the refuge renovation to move forward.
Busking
Councilors approved a city code for busking. The code requires buskers to pay an annual fee of $50 in order to guarantee a certain spot for performing. Buskers will get four-hour shifts, which was suggested by Councilor Tina McGuire.
Busking for free will still be allowed, but buskers who don’t pay the city fee won’t be guaranteed certain city spots.
The code is modeled after Pike Place Market’s code, Glasson said.
“We’re trying to get decent buskers so we don’t just have some riff-raff,” Phillips said.
Law enforcement agreement
Councilors approved an agreement between the city and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. The agreement is an update.
If Long Beach Police doesn’t bring an arrested person to the jail and PCSO has to come to the city to pick them up, then the city will have to pay a fee. Glasson said the city hasn’t had to pay the fee during his tenure.
Wastewater treatment plant
The city was awarded a Department of Ecology award for outstanding performance at the wastewater treatment plant. This is the second year in a row the city has been awarded the honor.
“Our team does a fantastic job,” Phillips said.
The city is one of 109 recipients of the award. The recipients were chosen from the state’s 300 wastewater treatment plants.
The council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5. The public is welcome to attend the meeting at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue.
