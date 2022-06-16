LONG BEACH — At a meeting Thursday night, the Long Beach City Council voted to enact a ban on the sale and use of consumer fireworks within city limits, to begin next summer.
The council will need to host a special meeting later this month to approve the revised language of the city’s fireworks ordinance in time for a late June deadline that would allow the ban to begin prior to the 2023 Fourth of July holiday.
The ban, once it goes into effect, will not affect consumer fireworks usage on the beach — which is under the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks — or the city’s professional fireworks show that has traditionally been held on the beach each year.
Last fall, the council voted to limit the sale and use of consumer fireworks around the Fourth of July holiday from eight to five days, as well as give councilors emergency powers to enact a ban in a given year if dangerous fire conditions — such as drought or high winds — persisted.
After receiving feedback on the issue in recent months, following renewed efforts by groups opposed to consumer fireworks, the council opted to take another look at the issue, including a workshop held prior to its June 6 meeting.
This time, with three new councilors on the five-member council from last November, the votes were there for a ban. Councilors Del Murry, Patrick Reddy and George Coleman voted in favor of the ban, while Sue Svendsen and Larry Phelps were opposed.
The vote means that both Long Beach and Ilwaco have voted to enact a consumer fireworks ban beginning in 2023. Late last year, Pacific County Commissioners voted to restrict the use of consumer fireworks to three days, and their sale to four days, in the unincorporated areas of Pacific County — which includes Seaview and Ocean Park.
The Observer will have additional coverage on Thursday's vote and what comes next in its June 22 issue.
