LONG BEACH — Residents can expect an increase to their annual streets and stormwater fee.
Long Beach City Council and staff discussed the city’s 2020 streets and stormwater budget at the council’s Oct. 7 meeting. Upcoming projects and fee increases were meeting focuses.
There will be a 3 percent increase to the streets and stormwater fee. The total increase will amount to an extra $5.04 per year, according to City Administrator David Glasson.
The fee increase will help the city pay for its upcoming streets and stormwater projects.
2020 projects include:
- 8th Street SE
- 15th Street South
- 5th Street NW
- Washington Avenue
- 7th Street SE
- 3rd Street SE
- 15th Street SW
- 22nd Street NW
- 26th Street NE
- 23rd Street NE
- 28th Street NW
- Idaho Avenue
Residents can suggest changes to the proposed budget until early December, when the budget is adopted. Those interested in making comments are encouraged to attend council meetings, which are at 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday each month.
Additional details about the 2020 budget are available on the city’s website, www.longbeachwa.gov.
Other council news
Awards: Councilors approved a $30,000 agreement between the city and the Federal Highway Administration, which will provide the city with funds for street improvements.
Councilors also approved a $1,238,000 agreement between the city and the Public Works Board for improvements on South Washington Avenue.
A third agreement was also approved a $100,000 agreement between the city and the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization. The funds will go toward Discovery to Bay Trail planning.
Streets: Councilors approved a $59,200 contract with Lindstrom and Son for upgrades at 67th Place and Sandridge. Upgrades include work on the roads’ water system.
Councilors also chose to make 5th Street SE a city-owned right-of-way. Two abutting property owners had asked the city about leasing or purchasing the street.
At the council’s Oct. 21 meeting, councilors will hold a public hearing for a proposed right-of-way vacation at 11th and 12th Street NE. Councilors will determine whether to vacate the property.
Staff recognition: Miranda Eastham was sworn in as Long Beach Police Department’s newest officer.
Councilor Steven Linhart was honored with the mayor’s award and a key to the city for his 11-year council tenure, which finished at the Oct. 7 meeting.
Main stage: Councilors discussed adding a rental fee for groups that use the main stage at Veteran’s Field. The council will make a decision on the fee at its next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.