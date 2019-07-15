LONG BEACH — A Long Beach resident is going to prison after being caught with meth.
On July 12, Matthew Pearson, 34, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by 12 months of probation.
In a May trial, Pearson was convicted of having an unlawful substance, methamphetamine. He was found with meth in April 2018.
“While I certainly respect and appreciate the trial court’s decision in this case, I requested the maximum permitted by law to address the fact that Mr. Pearson had 10-plus felony convictions,” said Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain.
“[I] believe the only way to protect our community from Mr. Pearson is to ensure the longest sentence possible.”
During the April incident, Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Tully worked with the United States Marshal to find Pearson, who had an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections.
Tully and other deputies eventually found Pearson hiding under construction debris near Nemah Valley Road.
When taken into custody, Pearson was found to have a pipe with meth inside it.
