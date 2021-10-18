“It’s great because we have multiple agencies in here,” said Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips, center, one of approximately a dozen town officials who attended the grand-opening ceremony last week. “It give so much more exposure, not just to Long Beach but the entire peninsula.
LONG BEACH — New life has come to a vacant building in downtown Long Beach.
An official grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, Oct. 12 for the new Long Beach Visitor and Merchant Services Center, located at 212 Pacific Ave. South.
The location, the former site of the Long Beach Police Station, underwent a drastic makeover in recent months in preparation for its new role to serve local businesses and inform visitors about activities, attractions, accommodations and area restaurants. The center is a joint collaboration between the Long Beach Merchants Association, Pacific County EDC, City of Long Beach and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau, offering merchandise, copy services, a meeting room, business and technical support, as well as visitor information in the heart of downtown Long Beach.
“It’s great because we have multiple agencies in here,” said Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips, one of approximately a dozen city officials who attended the grand-opening ceremony last week.
“It gives so much more exposure, not just to Long Beach but the entire peninsula. The EDC is here along with the visitors bureau. The EDC was in South Bend but now they have a place here. It’s more awareness of things for the whole county and visitors, to be able get things and find out what’s going on. It’s just a great collaboration. That was my vision as a mayor, to not sell the property or rent it out as a retail space, but something that would enhance the whole peninsula and Pacific County.”
