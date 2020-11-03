LONG BEACH — A full moon rose over the distant Willapa Hills as Democratic candidate Carolyn Long answered the final question from constituents on a clear and cool fall night in Long Beach.
For Long, the Democratic candidate in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District running against incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler, the drive-in town hall, held Friday, Oct. 30, was a last-minute chance to deliver her message to Pacific County voters on the eve of an election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The town hall was the first public visit to the peninsula by either Long or Herrera Beutler this year.
Long touched on a list of local and national issues from improving local internet infrastructure and supporting rural hospitals to condemning the failure of senate to pass a second covid-recovery package.
“My task is to go in and be a problem solver,” Long said as she spoke from truck bed to roughly two dozen cars parked near Bolstad beach approach. The hour-long socially distanced event drew dozens of spectators, nearly all of whom stayed in their cars to socially distance while tuning into a radio station to hear Long’s words. Those in attendance showed their approval by honking their horns in response to Long’s remarks. The biggest response arose after Long turned her criticism to the current president.
“First we have to get rid of Donald Trump,” Long said, generating a chorus of honking car horns in support. “It’s time we make the wealthy pay their fair share.”
