LONG BEACH — Impenetrable fog, hurricane-force winds, a rare snowstorm and historic rainfall have all been part of the serendipitous experience so far.
Weather aside, it’s been an exciting first few months for new peninsula residents Suzanne Luttrell, 56, and Barry Williams, 47. In July, the couple purchased a home on a quiet lot in Ocean Park two blocks from the beach, joining a flood of new full-time residents that have relocated to the peninsula since the start of the pandemic.
It was only last spring when the former Vancouver residents were sitting at a stoplight in Hood River on their wedding anniversary, musing about which direction to go in their ‘next chapter.’
“We got married on April Fool’s Day because our personalities reflect that, we’re just goofy and like to have fun,” Suzanne said.
The couple contemplated moving to Spokane, Bend, Sacramento or Southern California, where Barry has family.
“But if we moved, we knew we would have to give up the beach house dream,” Suzanne said. “That’s when Barry looked at me and said, ‘Why don’t we just move there?”
‘There’ was the Long Beach Peninsula, a place that had long served as a destination for family vacations and camping trips. As a kid, Suzanne sometimes spent weeks on the peninsula at church camp.
“I grew up coming out here as a kid in the 70s,” Suzanne said. “This was our destination place.”
After a couple months of searching, they found a historic home on the north end of the peninsula that fit their specifications and was near enough to the beach.
“And just when you least expect it, an opportunity shows up. Last July, we sold our house in Vancouver and within 60 days we were moving in (in September). We found a cute little home in Ocean Park that was built in 1910,” Suzanne said.
“Barry got a job right away at the hospital doing x-ray. I thought I would stay at home and keep the marketing business going, but I thought ‘I’ve got to get out of the house.’ I’m too much of a people person to stay at home, especially in a new environment.”
In January, Suzanne accepted a position with the Chinook Observer/EO Media Group as a marketing advisor.
Suzanne was ‘born and raised in Vancouver’ and has worked in the marketing, advertising and graphic design industry for nearly 30 years.
“I’ve helped businesses and individuals grow their business throughout the course of my career. The last couple years, I left organized office life and jumped into graphic design and marketing on my own,” she said.
“I saw an ad for this position and thought it would be fun. I had worked in newspapers on advertising side. My philosophy comes from a coaching and consulting perspective. I’ve always led with a servant’s heart. I just want to help people. It’s not about sales. It’s ‘what do you need? How can we help you?’”
Contact Luttrell at 360-909-3232 or suzanne@chinookobserver.com.
Embracing the beach life
Since moving to the beach, Suzanne and Barry have been embracing the sights and seafood, volunteering at the local animal shelter and, admittedly, still adjusting to the weather.
“Lots of beach walks, we have three little rescue dogs. Barry is going to take up photography,” Suzanne said. “We did our first tourist-y adventure last weekend to Cape Disappointment — and it was socked in with fog!”
In the fall they were introduced to mushroom foraging by a friend and Barry has been embracing the bountiful clam digging, with plans to enter the chowder contest this spring. A salmon fishing charter trip out of Ilwaco remains on his to-do list, Suzanne said, adding that she hopes to explore more walk-in trails on the peninsula, particularly on the north end and just “be goofy tourists and spend time getting to know the area.”
Wheel of Fortune
Barry has always been ‘lucky’, Suzanne said, winning everything from BBQ contests to free spa days.
“He calls in on the radio. He’s tried out for ‘Survivor.’ He’s just that guy, (ha-ha),” she said.
Barry’s biggest break would later come on a popular televised American game show, after Suzanne realized he had a natural knack for solving the puzzles during quiet evenings together at home.
“A little-known fact, Barry was on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2009. He would guess the puzzles in like two or three letters, so I went online and entered him as a contestant. A couple months later he got a call that he was chosen for a try-out.”
After a couple preliminary rounds, Barry was eventually invited to California to participate in a live taping, where Suzanne anxiously watched from backstage.
“On the fourth show they were taping that day, Barry not only made it to the bonus round, but he won and pulled the $100,000 card. He won $112,000 that day. The place went nuts. It was one of the first tapings that season and he was the first $100,000 winner. We were able to buy a house and pay for Barry’s education. It just launched our life.”
