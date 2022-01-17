Long Beach volunteer firefighter David Glasson is pictured amid billowing smoke during a garage fire Monday in Ocean Park. Firefighters from Pacific County Fire District #1, Long Beach and Ilwaco Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call along with Pacific County Sheriffs office and Pacific County Fire District #1 ambulance services.
OCEAN PARK — No injuries were reported in a structure fire Monday afternoon in Ocean Park.
A residential garage was the source of the fire, first reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at 27712 Vernon Avenue.
An adult man and a dog, at home at the start of the fire, were safely evacuated.
Firefighters from Pacific County Fire District #1, Long Beach and Ilwaco Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call, along with Pacific County Sheriffs office and Pacific County Fire District #1 ambulance services.
A portion of Vernon Avenue, from approximately 276th to 278th street, was closed for a couple hours as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
The garage structure was likely a total loss, which owners feared included a beloved 1956 Chevy. The source of the fire wasn’t immediately known, homeowners said.
