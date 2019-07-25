LONG BEACH — A man may get life in prison after assaulting his partner.
Peter Satiacum, 34, is charged with domestic violence harassment, second-degree assault, three counts of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and violating community custody.
Satiacum’s case is scheduled for a jury trial starting Sept. 17 in Pacific County Superior Court. He has been in Pacific County Jail since Feb. 18, 2018 in lieu of $2 million bail.
Satiacum’s felony criminal history includes charges of robbery, assault and eluding law enforcement. He has more than 15 items on his defendant case history.
Because of Satiacum’s criminal history, the February incident is considered a third-strike offense by Washington state law. This means Satiacum may get life in prison without the possibility of release.
The crime
On Feb. 17, 2018, Satiacum’s then-girlfriend reported he had assaulted her that day and throughout the previous week.
During the incidents, Satiacum demanded the woman give him her cellphone. He hit, pushed and choked her. He continuously stopped her from leaving him, and verbally threatened her.
Satiacum threatened to destroy the woman’s car. He also swung nun-chucks at her during the altercation.
The woman was able to escape Satiacum through a window. She suffered a concussion from falling out the window.
Pacific County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sean Eastham responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.