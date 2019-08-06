ILWACO — An Ilwaco resident will be in prison for over six years for possessing child pornography.
Philip Misner, 60, will serve a 77-month sentence in prison for possession of child pornography. The term will be followed by a 36-month supervisory period.
“While Mr. Misner was cooperative with authorities, his conduct nevertheless warranted a significant prison sentence and the requirement that he register as a sex offender and undergo sexual deviancy treatment,” said Mark McClain, Pacific County prosecutor.
Misner was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography in May after he was served with a warrant by Washington State Patrol.
In October 2018, Microsoft alerted authorities that images of child pornography were uploaded with a Microsoft product at Misner’s residence. Law enforcement found dozens of images on Misner’s electronic devices of child pornography and child modeling photos.
Detectives determined Misner didn’t know any of the minors shown in the images.
