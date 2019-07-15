RAYMOND — Stealing a car, running from law enforcement and trespassing are just a few reasons why an Aberdeen man will face over three years in prison.
On July 12, Robert Ogilvie, 49, was sentenced to 29 months in prison for attempting to elude police and taking a motor vehicle without permission. His sentence is the maximum permitted under state law, said Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain.
Ogilvie also received an additional 400-day sentence for violating a probation term he had received from a separate incident. Ogilvie has been charged with more than 20 crimes in other cases.
Ogilvie’s charges included taking a motor vehicle without permission, eluding a police vehicle, criminal trespass, and violating community custody.
What happened
On June 19, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Ashley was informed that Ogilvie was wanted for fleeing a collision he had been involved in earlier that day. Ogilvie was also wanted for felony charges in Grays Harbor County.
Ashley and Undersheriff Ron Davis searched for Ogilvie at Highland Stringer Road. Before exiting their vehicles, Ashley and Davis saw Ogilvie running up a hill toward a home. Ogilvie ignored the deputies when they called for him to stop. He then ran up the driveway to a nearby house, where he then got into a truck at the house.
Ogilvie didn’t own the truck he got into. After entering the truck, he turned it on and started driving away from the deputies. He swerved around a fire pit, running into one of the chairs at the pit. Next, he ran into a tree, causing him to go over a hill. The truck got stuck.
Ogilvie ignored orders to stop, and ran through timber before ending up at another house, which he ran around. As Ogilvie got close to the home, one of its owners honked their car’s horn to prevent him from going inside.
Ashley continued chasing Ogilvie, as he continued to run away on foot. Eventually, Ashley and Davis were able to arrest Ogilvie without more issues.
