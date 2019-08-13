LONG BEACH — Mayor Jerry Phillips was one of the drivers involved in a four-vehicle crash at 12:55 p.m. July 31, northbound on Pacific Way near 137th Lane. Two people were taken to Ocean Beach Hospital with minor injuries.
Ronald Larson, 73, of Lacey, was stopped in his motorhome northbound waiting to make a left turn onto 137th Place. Two vehicles were stopped behind Larson, waiting. The drivers were Daniel Powell, 58, of Ocean Park, and Earl Bliss, 71, of Ocean Park.
Phillips, 70, was headed northbound and allegedly failed to stop before rear-ending Bliss’ vehicle, which caused a chain reaction between the four vehicles.
Bliss and his passenger, Dianna Bliss, 71, were both taken to Ocean Beach Hospital with minor injuries. Powell had minor injuries, but didn’t require a trip to the hospital, according to the police report.
Larson and his passenger Jean Larson, and Phillips were uninjured.
Phillips was cited for following too closely, according to the police report.
Note: The Chinook Observer previously reported the crash was a three-vehicle crash.
