LONG BEACH PENINSULA — One of the newest school board members is an experienced member of boards in Washington.
John Holtermann will join the Ocean Beach School Board of Directors. He and fellow candidate Anna Taft are running unopposed to fill upcoming director vacancies.
Holtermann has been retired for 10 years on the Peninsula. He spent his career working in hospital administration for places including Regence Blueshield and Providence Hospital.
Throughout his career, he was a leader and member of several boards, including the Ocean Beach Hospital Foundation.
CO: Why did you apply to be on the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors?
JH: “I wanted to figure out a way to give back to the community, to get involved.
“As I was looking at where I might contribute, I thought about public service. I was looking at the hospital board because my background is hospital administration. It seemed like a natural fit.
“But I really don’t want to become a politician. I don’t want to have to campaign if I don’t have to. The school district didn’t have any competition. The hospital board had a very strong person that I knew with name recognition. I wouldn’t stand a chance. So I put my application in for the school board.
“I have three grandkids that I put through this school district. I have played a pretty prominent role in their development and activity because their mom is a single working mom.
“My oldest grandson is 15. He’s been in there since preschool so I’ve seen a lot of the school district in different dimensions. There are things I really like about it.
“Particularly, when he was younger, he had some challenges. The school, curriculum and development I saw in him was wonderful. I’d like to be part of that and make sure that kind of focus and quality continues.”
CO: What qualifications will you bring as a director?
JH: “I have a Masters of Science in healthcare administration and an undergraduate degree in accounting. I’ve got strong financial skills. I’ve got complex organizational management leadership skills. A school district is a very complex organization. I could bring a level of experience to the school board they don’t normally get in a small town like this.
“I’ve also been heavily involved in community activities during my career like the Chamber of Commerce and economic development boards. I’ve had a lot of experience with community-based organizations. That experience is going to be valuable.”
CO: What issues do you think the board should focus on?
JH: “I don’t know enough yet. I’m going through an interview process of my own with various administrators and the superintendent. I want to talk to some teachers before I get into this, and understand what those folks think the issues are that we need to be dealing with.
“Our school district is not the strongest in the state on performance. We’ve got a high poverty rate in this county. That’s a real challenge. How do we foster student ability within that kind of environment? What are the things the board can do? That’s what I’m not clear about yet; what the board has the ability to influence versus the state, versus the federal. How these pieces fit together is something I need to educate myself on.
“The main thing is working on getting student performance up, moving in the right direction and improving every year, and understanding what those measurements are and how they work.”
Holtermann said he’d like to learn more about student assessments and the district’s curriculum. He also wants to promote post-high school options aside from college.
“Not every kid is designed for college. I look around this community, and where the work is. It’s things like construction jobs, plumbers and electricians; all jobs that don’t need a college degree.”
CO: What do you consider to be a board director’s role?
JH: “I see the role of the board as two things. One is strong finances; the way we operate within the budget. We need to have a good, strong budget to get the program done. Second, student achievement. It’s all about the kids. It’s all about getting them to do better.
“The board obviously hires the superintendent and is responsible for policy. The superintendent carries out those policies. The board is not in management, it’s a policy body.
“What are we doing policy-wise to get students better every year? How do we report to see if we’re making progress not just for the board but for the community? I don’t really see that happening. Reporting back to the community will be something good to do.
“I’ve been trying to figure out how to represent my constituents. Should I do town halls? Do I have a meeting once a month open to the public just to come and chat? I’m trying to think through what makes sense and fits within the whole board because it’s not just me. I’m just one member of the board.”
Holtermann’s interview has been edited for clarity and space.
