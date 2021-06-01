LONG BEACH — Memorial Day Weekend drew a considerable crowd to the southwest Washington coast filling local parks, beaches and sidewalks with visitors.
The federal holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, coincided with the annual ‘world’s longest garage sale,’ an informal peninsula-wide event that draws backyard bargain hunters from Ilwaco to Oysterville in search of yard sale finds.
On Monday, ceremonies were held at local cemeteries in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the armed forces.
