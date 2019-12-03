LONG BEACH — What will happen to downtown businesses if the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show doesn’t happen?
Casey Barella, owner of the Chowder Stop, said his family will lose its tradition of attending the show.
Mandy Marsh, owner of Marsh’s Museum, said she’ll lose the memory of her grandma’s big Fourth of July party, which was always the biggest in town.
And many business owners expect their sales will suffer a major blow, as the holiday weekend is one of their biggest money-generators, if not the biggest.
Long Beach City Council decided to first defund the fireworks show in 2018, while creating the city’s 2019 budget. This year, while creating the 2020 budget, the council again decided against funding the show, in order to put money toward other city needs.
At the council’s Dec. 2 meeting, over 40 Long Beach business owners showed up to ask the council to reconsider funding the fireworks show. After hearing from business owners for over an hour, the council ultimately decided to adopt the 2020 budget, with the caveat that the council will reconsider funding the fireworks show.
Many business owners said they were unaware the fireworks show was being cut; despite the issue being covered in the news as early as last year.
“Last year when we voted on this, there was no one in the room who cared,” said Carla Curtis, Long Beach Merchants Association president and North Beach Tavern owner. “This year, the downtown corridor showed some interest.”
Curtis, and others involved with the merchants association, said fireworks funding has been discussed throughout the year at regular merchants association meetings. However, most merchants don’t attend the meetings.
“There’s not enough bodies at the meetings,” said Gail Barella, owner of Barella’s Barbershop. “You expect a special meeting; well, that’s what the merchants do. Their special organization is trying to get this figured out… The information is available if you look for it.”
Councilor Sue Svendsen encouraged the business owners to participate in merchants association meetings. Councilor Del Murry echoed a similar sentiment, and asked the business owners to show up to city budget meetings earlier in the year.
The city’s budget workshops started in October. Community members are encouraged to attend and give councilors feedback.
Downtown businesses have their best weekend in sales around the Fourth of July, Curtis said. Many downtown business owners agreed; as well as those who are outside the downtown core.
Jeff Harrell, co-owner of Peninsula Pharmacies, suggested defunding the show would create a “snowball effect,” which would create more problems over time.
“Although many people think that we don’t need the show because private fireworks are shot off now and are quite impressive, there is still a big population of people and families who come to the peninsula strictly for the show,” Harrell said. “Skipping the show would leave our visitors with a horrible perception of the city and could lead to a long-term trend of a reduction in visitors.”
What’s next
During the meeting, business owners agreed to create a committee so they can find a solution for funding the fireworks show long-term. Mayor Jerry Phillips said he’ll give the business owners until Feb. 1 to have everything figured out, as fireworks show permits are due in March.
The Fourth of July show costs about $30,000 to put on. In previous years, the city would ask Long Beach business owners for donations, but was only receiving about $6,000 in recent years, said City Administrator David Glasson.
The council may choose to match business owners donations, or to not contribute any city funding. After the council defunded the 2019 show, a Long Beach business owner paid for the show.
2020 budget
Other major budget changes include the Long Beach Visitors Bureau losing $55,000 in funding; and increased funding for projects like the city’s boardwalk, Culbertson Park and a new police department building.
“I’d hate to see our destination marketing funding get cut; 80 percent of our funding comes from overnight visitors” said Andi Day, the bureau’s executive director. “This is going to hit the businesses first. It hasn’t been well-thought-out.”
Budget updates also include a $7.91 monthly utility rate increase. The increase will affect all property owners in city limits, except those who qualify for the city’s low-income senior discount. Seniors can apply for the utility discount in-person at City Hall. Discounts vary by income.
Discovery to Bay
Councilors approved a $4,000 agreement between the city and Pacific County Economic Development Council. The annual contract pays for technical services the EDC completes on behalf of the city.
In 2020, the EDC will help the city write a $100,000 grant for the Discovery to Bay trail planning. The project will extend the Discovery Trail from Ocean Park to the Port of Peninsula.
Greywater disposal
The council approved an agreement between the city and Pacific Solid Waste. The city will pay Pacific Solid Waste $159 every two months for the company to dispose of greywater collected at the city’s wastewater plant.
“This is a long-term agreement; we’re just formalizing it,” Glasson said. “It used to be an informal handshake agreement before.”
Greywater is the relatively clean waste water from baths, sinks, washing machines, and other kitchen appliances.
Washington Avenue South
The city was awarded $400,000 by the state’s Transportation Improvement Board. The money will help fund a $1.4 million project where the city will improve Washington Avenue South. Upgrades will include upsizing the street’s water line, and widening and paving Washington Avenue from Sid Snyder Drive to the city’s southern city limits.
During the council’s next meeting, councilors will decide whether to approve a $185,703 contract between the city and Gray & Osborne. The company will complete both engineering and design for the project.
Other business
Wreaths Across America Day
Mayor Jerry Phillips recognized Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 14. The local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, Ocian in View, will lead the city in honoring veterans on Dec. 14 by placing wreaths in Veterans Field. Over 1 million wreaths are placed throughout the country on the day. See page A7 for more information.
Wreaths will be placed at 9 a.m. The ceremony will be led by Sandra Edwards, the chapter’s vice regent. Seven wreaths will be placed to recognize all who have served.
Peninsula Food Bank ChallengeThe Loren H. Corder Foundation is matching donations to the Chinook, Ilwaco and Ocean Park food banks. The foundation will match donations up to $10,000 each per food bank through Dec. 20. Donations can be sent to the Loren H. Corder Foundation, PO Box 607 in Long Beach.
Next meetingThe council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.