PACIFIC COUNTY — A handful of county residents will ask voters to choose them in November.
Residents filed to run in numerous local government positions during a special candidate filing period between Aug. 12 and 14. Candidates will be listed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.
The offices didn’t draw any candidates before the county’s regular filing period deadline, May 15, the results of which have been previously reported. See https://tinyurl.com/Earlier-PC-Filings.
South county positions available included two Ilwaco City Council seats, and one director position for Naselle School District. In Ilwaco, Dave Cundiff and James Berglund will compete to replace former councilor Jared Oakes. Jonathan Quittner will replace councilor Kenneth Sprague.
No one filed for the open school district seat.
North county positions included a commissioner position for Nemah’s Pacific County Fire District No. 7, and one commissioner position for South Bend’s Pacific County Fire District No. 8. The Nemah position will be filled by Rose Nisbet.
No one filed for the South Bend position.
Unfilled roles will not be on the November ballot. They’ll instead be filled by appointments.
