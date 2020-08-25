ILWACO — A rally in support of the U.S. Postal Service was held on Saturday, Aug. 22 in Ilwaco and Ocean Park.
The small rally started at 11 a.m. at local post office branches in Ilwaco and Ocean Park as part of the ‘Save the Post Office Saturday,’ mirroring similar demonstrations occurring simultaneously across country in support of the U.S. Postal Service.
Those gathered included a handful of Ilwaco residents carrying signs and voicing their concerns about potential changes or cuts to the U.S. Post Service and the vital role of the service locally. The post office provides a vital role and fundamental service that shouldn’t be diminished, demonstrators declared.
“The postal service does more than just deliver letters and bills,” said Mary Anne Murray of Ilwaco, holding a sign in support of the US Postal Service.
“A lot of people in the U.S., especially seniors, depend on it for getting their prescriptions and income. We need the post office. It’s one of our longstanding institutions created for the people while others want to dismantle it—we know we need it.”
Murray said changes to the postal service would have a widespread impact on all demographics, including rich, poor and the most vulnerable in society.
“Some of us work in mental health and we know what it will do to our people if the post office loses it’s grip on the services it provides,” Murray said.
“We have lots of older folks who depend on it for everyday. For people who can’t get out and about, the post office delivers.”
