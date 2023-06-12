The Naselle class of 2023 toss their caps at the end of their graduation ceremony Saturday, June 10, in Naselle. Among Naselle's 23 graduating students, 14 finished with a GPA above 3.5 and six signed to play sports at the collegiate level.
Following the speakers, scholarships and awards were presented, with several students garnering significant scholarships, including Salutatorian Brynn Tarabochia ($32,000), pictured. Tarabochia plans to attend Lower Columbia Community College and major in dental hygiene.
Haley Eastham receives her diploma during the graduation ceremony Saturday, June 10, in Naselle. Eastham, who garned more than $75,000 in scholarships, plans to attend Corban University and major in nursing.
Naselle valedictorian Kolten Lindstrom gives a ride to salutatorian Brynn Tarabochia at the end of the graduation ceremony Saturday, June 10, in Naselle.
Destiny Gifford exits the stage following the graduation ceremony in Naselle.
Several students decorated their caps for their graduation ceremony at Naselle High School.
Naselle graduates laugh as class speaker Bella Colombo recounts a story from the elementary-school playground.
Class speaker Bella Colombo greets classmate Clay Bergeson after reminiscing about fond memories from her time as Naselle student, from the elementary-school playground to varsity sports.
Naselle valedictorian Kolten Lindstrom walks to the podium during the graduation ceremony. Lindstrom plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College.
Among Naselle's 23 graduating students, 14 finished with a GPA above 3.5 and six signed to play sports at the collegiate level.
Class speaker Isabella Colombo receives her diploma during the graduation ceremony.
Quinn Gregoire receives his diploma during the graduation ceremony in Naselle. Gregoire plans to attend Gray's Harbor College to pursue an associate's degree.
Hunter Isom receives his diploma during the graduation ceremony. Isom plans to enter the construction field with Timeless Construction and Design.
Lauren Katyryniuk receives her diploma during graduation in Naselle. Katyryniuk plans to attend Lower Columbia College to become a history teacher.
Owen Matthews receives his diploma. Matthews plans to attend Oregon State University and major in fashion design.
Alexander Rennels receives his diploma. Rennels plans to pursue a career in graphic-art animation.
