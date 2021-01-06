WASHINGTON, D.C. — As unprecedented scenes of political chaos unravel at the nation's Capitol, word came at 12:35 p.m. Pacific time that Southwest Washington's congresswoman is OK.
"I can report that Jaime is safe and sheltered in place right now. I expect to have more to share soon," said Craig Wheeler, press secretary for U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.
The Observer also reached out to our U.S. senators to check on their safety and hear reactions to what U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has called the "insurrection" in Washington, D.C.
On Twitter, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said, "In response to questions about my safety: I'm safe and so is my staff, but I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation's Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country."
A spokesman told the Observer at 1:20 p.m. Pacific time that "Senator Cantwell and staff are safe."
Protestors have invaded the U.S. Capitol Building in response to a demand from President Donald Trump, who subsequently tweeted that his supporters should stand down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.