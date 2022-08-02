Darren estimated that more than 600 rings are currently available, including antique and contemporary pieces, with more inventory arriving daily. Some of the inventory, including platinum and diamonds rings crafted in the 1920s, come from the East Coast. “I get a lot of art deco stuff from New York, where they only used the best stones. It’s really popular and it’s quality, back then they made stuff to last a lifetime,” Darren said.
Darren Minto, pictured, opened D. Minto Jewelry, Monday, Aug. 2 at 802-B Pacific Ave. in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Customers browse at D. Minto Jewelry, owned and operated by Darren Minto, which officially opened Monday, Aug. 2 at 802-B Pacific Ave. in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Darren Minto inspects a gold necklace at D. Minto Jewelry in Long Beach. The business also buys and trades jewelry, particularly gold and silver. Darren also offers a free ring cleaning.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Necklaces as seen at D. Minto Jewelry in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
D. Minto Jewelry is located at 802-B Pacific Ave. in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH — A new, full-service jeweler opened earlier this week in Long Beach.
D. Minto Jewelry, owned and operated by Darren Minto, officially opened Monday, Aug. 1 at 802-B Pacific Ave. in Long Beach.
Antique, contemporaryDarren estimated that more than 600 rings are currently available, including antique and contemporary pieces, with more inventory arriving daily. Some of the inventory, including platinum and diamonds rings crafted in the 1920s, come from the East Coast.
“I get a lot of art deco stuff from New York, where they only used the best stones. It’s really popular and it’s quality, back then they made stuff to last a lifetime,” Darren said.
The business also buys and trades jewelry, particularly gold and silver. Darren also offers a free ring cleaning.
“I’ll make sure its all right and your stones are tight for no charge,” he said.
