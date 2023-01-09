LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Surely as the daffodils will soon start blooming, the new year welcomes a crop of new and newly relaunched businesses in our highly entrepreneurial communities.
This is a sampling of three that have attracted attention, including the long-awaited reopening of a stylish downtown restaurant that occupies one of the town’s most prominent corners — for decades the site of Mary Lou’s, a legendary tavern.
Castaway’s Seafood Grille
A popular Long Beach bar and restaurant recently completed a roughly 15-month odyssey that saw the more than 100-year-old establishment essentially rebuilt from the bottom up.
Dozens attended Saturday, Jan. 7 as Castaway’s Seafood Grille held their official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony, the culmination of months of anticipation for the longtime downtown establishment that underwent a significant remodel.
Familiar menu, fancy cocktails
The Castaway’s menu is similar to before the remodel, including traditional pub fare such as burgers and chowder, as well as more fine dining options featuring steaks and seafood.
“We’re famous for our clam chowder and our seafood lasagna,” said CEO Weston Roberts.
“Our chef, Wilfrido (Mendez), does an incredible job. He was actually our old chef too before we closed down. Our food quality was always great, we just always wanted the restaurant presentation to go with it,” Roberts said. Among the signature dishes is ‘Willie’s Famous Seafood Lasagna,’ which includes lobster, shrimp, cod, ricotta and parmesan baked in layers of lasagna noodles and alfredo sauce, served with a grilled baguette ($29).
“It was a home creation that’s been a hit ever since,” Roberts said.
Providing a unique experience that features fresh specials is a focus for the restaurant.
“We were looking for something different. When you’re in a seafood restaurant, everything is the same — a lot of fish and chips,” said owner Russell Maize. “We do a lot of fresh specials, ling cod is our special tonight (Jan. 7). People love the fresh seafood specials.”
The signature hand-crafted cocktails include the Mai Thai and a remarkable key lime martini, featuring vanilla vodka, coconut cream, lime juice, pineapple juice and a splash of cream ($10), a propriety recipe.
“The amount of Mai Thais we sell each year is incredible. We also have a Mary Lou special named after the former owner,” Roberts said. Mary Lou was a well-liked local fixture, famous for her fishnet stockings and colorful ways. The Mary Lou cocktail isn’t specifically mentioned on the menu, but allegedly contains a mix of rum, schnapps and vodka, among other ingredients.
“The Mary Lou is a little bit of everything, just like her. But it’s mostly a rum drink,” Maize added.
Mary Lou operated the bar and restaurant from the mid-70s until the 1990s.
“She was a big person in this community, a philanthropist that did a lot for the schools and kids. She gave a lot back. Every little beach town has a dive bar and Mary Lou’s was it. She ran it very well, before selling it,” Maize said.
“When we bought it from Phil Norman, the building was really in rough shape and the business was down to just the bar, but you’ve got to have both [a bar and restaurant] to make it. He was ready to move on, so we bought in 2006 and created Castaways.”
After 15 years, in 2021, Castaways was ready to be revitalized again.
“We started construction in the beginning of October [2021]. We were shut down due to a flood originally,” Roberts said. “We had to remodel everything. We were on stilts for a while, did all the exterior walls and new foundation.”
Eight dormitory-style apartments were constructed on the floor above the bar and restaurant that will be used for workforce housing.
The structural work, particularly the foundation, was the biggest undertaking, completed by Martell Construction. The final tasks were officially completed until the day before the grand opening, held Saturday, Jan. 7 among dozens of eager family, friends, staff and customers.
“We didn’t have our final occupancy until yesterday,” Roberts summed up following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Despite the layoff, many of the 16 former staff has returned, including head chef Mendez and restaurant manager Sharon Cutting.
“The people that were here before are back. All our employees [are] family,” Maize said.
The Approach
On a winter weekend afternoon, one can wander into a new corner business in Seaview and be whisked away to another time and place.
“We have wines from all over the world,” said Sandra Buitron, co-owner of The Approach, a wine shop that officially opened Sept. 24, at 3811 Pacific Avenue. “From old-world wines, to sparkling French, Italian, German and Mexican wines, and some from the southern hemisphere.”
Free wine tastings on weekend
Complimentary wine tastings, for adults over age 21, featuring a revolving trio of wines are held on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the shop as a way to introduce new varieties.
“We tend to want a variety of wines, so we always start our complimentary tastings with a sparkling wine, often either a Spanish, French or domestic sparkling wine. Then we’ll always take you to a white or rose, then we finish with a red. You get a little bit of everything,” Buitron said.
The shop also stocks champagnes and domestic wines, including Washington, California and Oregon varietals and non-alcoholic drinks.
The most popular wines are often whichever varieties are being sampled that particular weekend.
“The beauty of letting people be able to taste wine is that they’re getting to taste something they normally don’t have. People get excited about food pairing recommendations, whether they’re cooking, having charcuterie or going to someone’s house,” Buitron said.
Mexican wines make big impression
Among the biggest surprises came during a Mexican wine tasting weekend.
“We brought wines from the Valle de Guadalupe, which is in Baha, Mexico,” Buitron said.
“It’s amazing what they’re doing with wines in Mexico right now. I was pleasantly surprised. We had a nice turnout, but more importantly we sold out of every bottle we brought — and we brought a lot of wine. We still have people coming back and asking if we have more. People are excited to try different things here.”
‘A wine for everyone’
French wines are among Buitron’s favorites, and she believes there’s a wine for everyone [over age 21, that is].
“I’m partial — I love French wines,” she said. “They’re really simple and (often) less alcohol. In the states/domestically, we tend to predominantly make bigger, bolder and jammier wines. The French, depending on the region, really allow the fruit to be showcased more, so you’re able to taste the fruit more because they’re not as manipulated. But I’m a believer in that you should drink what you like, not what people tell you.”
Buitron, along with her husband Jacob, have been in the wine industry for more than two decades.
“My husband and I have a house here and in Seattle. I was born and raised in California, but I’ve lived all over, including Europe for many years, which is where my love affair with wine started,” Buitron said.
“We’re now here 90% of the time. My husband and I have been in the wine industry for 20-plus years, in different capacities. This was just the next step for us, opening up a wine shop and bringing unusual wines to the peninsula — and not having to bring our wines with us (ha-ha). We want to have a fun variety for people that live here to play with. We wanted to offer them something different that’s not being offered anywhere else. There’s a wine for everyone.”
The prices on the bottle isn’t always indicative of the quality when it comes to wine.
“It’s not about how expensive the wine is, it’s about what you like. People are pleasantly surprised to try wines that are affordable but over-deliver,” Buitron said.
The prices on wines in the shop range from $8.99 to $200 a bottle, with the typical shopper spending between $15 to $29 a bottle.
“A good bottle of wine doesn’t have to be an exorbitant amount of money. A lot in the $18 to $20 range are phenomenal,” Buitron said.
Wine club, classes
When not holding regular business, the shop will serve as a space to host a new wine club and monthly craft-related classes.
“We clear everything out and keep the classes respectively to 20,” Buitron said. “But we’ve had a really good turnout for all the classes.”
Among those held so far were a terrarium and wreath-making class, as well as traditional paint-and-sip classes.
“We’re starting a wine club and will offer monthly classes. We post those on social media (Facebook), so every month we have a new offering and we also do pop-up events. We’re doing an oyster and bubbly pop-up in February. Our list of classes will come out at the end of next week (around Jan. 15). People can join by visiting the store, or by signing up on Facebook. We’re going to do more terrarium and paint-and-sip classes as well,” Buitron said.
Romeo’s Pad
Those in search of some crickets for their scorpion, high-end catnip for their feline friend or healthy treats for their dog, there’s a new Long Beach business ready to cater to all your furry, scaly or feathered friends.
“It’s going to be a store that’s geared toward dogs, cats, small animals, reptiles, fish and birds,” said Shannon Slayton, owner of Romeo’s Pad, a pet supply shop located at 600 S. Pacific Ave. in Long Beach.
“Obviously, the biggest section will be for dogs because there’s 9,000 here, and people come on vacation and bring 9,000 more.”
While more traditional pets, such as dogs and cats, account for a majority of the sales for the new business, which officially transitioned to a pet store this fall, a growing portion are seeking items for their cold-blooded companions.
“Dogs and cat customer are my biggest sales wise, but I have a lot of cricket customers [who buy them] to feed their lizards. I have one guy that comes in to buy crickets for his scorpion. It’s pretty cool,” Slayton said.
Wholesome, freshly-made treats and outer-wear for dogs have been among the most popular products so far, with more inventory arriving weekly. “Dog treats have definitely been a big seller. Also my raincoats — anything that’s geared toward the Pacific Northwest has been huge,” Slayton said.
Slayton takes special pride in providing unique treats that are higher quality than the big box brands.
“All of the stuff is human grade. If I can’t feed it to my own dog, I won’t sell it,” Slayton said. “My dog has been my tester of everything.”
From east to west
Originally from Colorado, Slayton was most recently living in Vermont when she decided to make the roughly 3,000-mile move west in 2020.
“I was on vacation out here and decided this was where I needed to be,” she said.
Upon arrival, Slayton was surprised there wasn’t a dedicated pet store on the Peninsula.
“I was blown away that there wasn’t a specific store for pets, because it’s such a huge community of pet lovers,” she said.
Around March 2022, the opportunity to rent the space at 600 S. Pacific Ave. in downtown Long Beach arose.
“In June I took over, and spent the whole summer selling off the old inventory while adding new inventory. There’s been pet products in here since September.”
