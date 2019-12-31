OCEAN PARK — Department turnover was the cause of a $1 million mistake for North Beach Water District.
According to a Dec. 23 report by the state auditor’s office, North Beach Water incorrectly reported over $1 million in funds between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2018. The district both under-reported and over-reported its cash reserves.
In 2017, the district under-reported its 2017 debt by $459,949. In the same year, the district over-reported its 2017 cash reserve by $453,480.
In 2018, the district over-reported its 2018 cash balance by $276,793.
North Beach Water’s office manager role experienced turnover between 2017 and 2018. Soon after the position opened in August 2018, resident John Bell was hired for the job.
Before Bell’s hire, North Beach Water hired an accountant to manage the district’s finances. Records given to the accountant were inaccurate, according to the state auditor’s office. North Beach Water didn’t have another review completed of the district’s finances.
Because North Beach Water didn’t have a standard financial review process, the district didn’t catch its reporting mistakes. Since the audit, North Beach Water has completed training on recording and reporting finances. The training was done through BIAS software, an accounting software that the district uses.
North Beach Water’s financial reporting practices will be reviewed again during the state’s next regular audit of the district. Audits generally happen every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.