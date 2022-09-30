heat map June 2021

In summer 2021, from June 26 to 28, an extreme heat wave hit the Pacific Northwest. Known as a “heat dome,” it caused damage across at least 84,000 acres in western Washington. It was unprecedented in our region’s history. Temperatures steadily built up to extraordinary all-time high records: 108 degrees Fahrenheit in Seattle, 111 degrees in Naselle, 116 degrees in Portland/Vancouver, 108 degrees in Arlington, and an unbelievable 110 degrees in Quillayute on the western Olympic Peninsula — smashing its previous all-time high by 11 degrees.

When the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave peaked at 121 degrees Fahrenheit, it buckled roads, melted power lines, killed hundreds and led to a devastating wildfire. Climate scientists were shocked to see heat so severe.

New research by climate scientist and statistician Karen McKinnon shows the scientific community was right to be stunned. The 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave was roughly a once-in-10,000-years kind of event, a UCLA study found.

