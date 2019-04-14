COWLITZ COUNTY — On April 13 at approximately 10:11 p.m., a Cowlitz County Deputy was shot while contacting a disabled vehicle. The shooting occurred near the 100 block of Fallert Road, near Kalama River Road. The Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Clark County Major Crimes Unit with the investigation.
Deputies have located a person of interest in the shooting and are following up on other leads related to the case. The area where the shooting occurred is currently closed with the exception to local traffic only on Fallert Road. Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary. There is no timeline currently available for reopening.
The deputy was dispatched to a disabled vehicle blocking the roadway on Fallert Road. A short time after arriving he was shot. Life-saving efforts were made at the scene by responding officers. The deputy was transported by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Medical Center in Vancouver, regrettably, the deputy succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving.
If you, or anyone you know, has information relating to this shooting, please call Sergeant Todd Barsness with the Clark County Major Crimes Unit at 360-397-2020 or todd.barsness@clark.wa.gov.
