A winter storm watch was issued at 7 a.m. Saturday for much of the area between Pacific County and the Portland area, but not for Pacific County itself.
Heavy snow is possible from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon for areas including the North Oregon Coast, the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, the Greater Portland Metro Area, Greater Vancouver Area, and cities including Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook, Battle Ground, Ridgefield and Washougal.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are possible, with 3 to 8 inches of snow possible near the Coast Range. It is also possible some locations along the coast and in the Willamette Valley may receive accumulations of less than 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Portland.
The most likely period of snow will be Monday morning. Snow is expected to change to rain by Monday evening, though a few pockets of freezing rain will be possible near the Columbia Gorge and in some Coast Range valleys.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Impacts appear less likely for the Monday evening commute at this time. Be sure to carry chains and a winter emergency kit if you must travel Monday, and be prepared for long delays.
