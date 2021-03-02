SEAVIEW — Through the fading yellow paint, they found the perfect place.
In early February Richard Wood and Doug Voncannon became the official owners of Seaview Cottages, with intentions of restoring the fading 16-unit lot to former prominence.
The property is currently undergoing a complete overhaul over the next several months, with a specific theme in mind.
“The image we’re portraying for the Seaview Cottages is going to be a Norwegian fishing village,” Richard said. “We’ve always talked about owning a boutique hotel. This is the perfect start.”
From Moss Beach to Long Beach
Richard and Doug came to Long Beach from Moss Beach, California, just south of San Francisco in June initially to look at a summer home, but discovered much more.
“We found we have the best neighbors in the world and just fell in love with the place,” Doug said.
Richard had fond memories from the peninsula as a youth.
“I used to come to Long Beach 25 years ago and fell in love with the area,” he said. “That’s kind of what brought us here. We decided to buy a summerhouse here for our kids and just make trips down for the summer. We ended up getting here and, because of covid-19, didn’t want to be in California. We got here thinking we would maybe move into our house for a few weeks or a month then go back home, but we haven’t left.”
It was during this time that Doug noticed the Seaview Motel was for sale.
“Doug pointed out that there was one for sale nearby, from where we lived in Long Beach. We thought we would take a look with no expectations,” Richard said. “As we started viewing each cabin it became apparent that this place was pretty special. We instantly looked at each other and realized this could be a great investment. Not only a great real estate investment, this could bring more life into Seaview. This is something that’s been here for so long but needs some revitalization.”
The work started almost immediately.
“We hired an inspector to come and do a full inspection. The report came back really good, much better than we anticipated. We put down an offer right there and then,” Richard said. “We just fell in love with the property. We saw past a lot of the issues to the future to see what we could make this motel become. We will not rent any units until they are 100% remodeled.”
The transition from the new owners came at an ideal time.
“We talked to old owners who loved the place but were ready to retire,” Doug said. “We relocated here not long ago and wanted something the neighborhood could be proud of.”
History in hospitality
Richard, 45, began his hospitality career working in Beverly Hills hotels before operating restaurants in San Diego and a catering business in northern California.
“I’ve been in hotel and restaurant business most of my life. I was a chef and restaurateur as well. I did hotel consulting and staffing all around the country. For many years I lived in hotels, helping them out and revitalizing them. I always loved roadside motels. It’s my passion,” Richard said.
Co-owner Doug Voncannon will play a less hands-on role, he said.
“I’m more of a silent partner,” said Doug, 42, who works full-time in the financial field.
From Seaview Motel to Seaview Cottages
Among the first changes was the name, from Seaview Motel to Seaview Cottages. The sprawling property, located at 3728 Pacific Way in Seaview, occupies about one acre with 16 units, including family suites and several one-bedroom cabins among the original structures.
“The story goes that the cabin units were officer quarters in WWII. They were barged here to form the motel,” Richard said.
Some of the original structures were combined and added on over the years.
The property, including four parcels, has changed ownership three times over the past 10 years, according to public records on TaxSifter. Most recently it was owned by Frederick Speer and Huiming Huang, who purchased it from Lawrence and Amy Cook for $435,000 in 2011 before selling it to Doug and Richard for $675,000 in January 2021.
Year-long project
Richard and Doug officially became the owners in early February and have since started an ambitious makeover on the property with the goal to have the first units finished and open to customers in April.
“I started lining up as many people as a I could to get the work underway. This is going to be a year-long project to get all the cabins remodeled and up to where we want to take it,” Richard said.
Some projects will have to wait until summer, but they’re hopeful to have the first units finished in April.
“The painting can’t start until August or September, but right now we’re starting with the four 1-bedroom units. They will be completed in April. We plan on at least opening those and then we would like to have one or two units done each month until the entire property is good,” Richard said.
Improving the bathrooms is one of the biggest objectives.
“The most glaring issue was the bathrooms. They’re going to be the most difficult. The bathrooms in a lot of the cabins are extremely dated. They are going to be completely gutted,” Richard said.
“Everything will be updated,” Doug added.
The main building, formerly the owners quarters, will be converted into an additional unit, cottage or serve as a lobby.
“Whatever we do will be a huge transformation,” Richard said.
Another vacant building on the property, formerly a restaurant, will be leased separately.
“We also have a restaurant that has been vacant for about 15 years and was used as storage. We’ve already interviewed two different restaurateurs who are interested in leasing the space,” Richard said. “We’re offering an extremely good compensation package (a five-year lease with a five-year option) to anyone who does come in and lease it, so they can help us revitalize this area.”
