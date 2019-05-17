PACIFIC COUNTY — Many South Pacific County elections will be uncontested for the Nov. 5 general election.
Candidate filing ended at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Positions were available for judges, city councils, ports, school districts, fire districts, hospital districts, and water and sewer districts.
Judges
Court of Appeals Judge Anne Cruser will serve another three-year term. Pacific and Wahkiakum Superior Court Judge Donald Richter will run for a one-year term against Michael Turner.
City councils
In Ilwaco, Matthew Lessnau and Kristen Mathison will each serve another four years. Kenneth Sprague, who joined the council by appointment in 2018, didn’t file in time. His seat has a remaining two-year term. The council also has a vacancy for Jared Oakes’ previous seat, which he resigned from earlier this year.
Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips, Councilor Tina McGuire and Councilor Del Murry will each serve another four years. Donald McGuire Jr. and Sue Svendsen will run against each other for Steven Linhart’s council seat.
School districts
Don Zuern will retain his Ocean Beach School District seat for another four years. He will be joined by Anna Taft and John Holtermann, who both filed for unopposed seats. Taft and Holtermann will take over Kathy Mathews and Mike Robinson’s seats.
In Naselle, Chuck Hendrickson will serve another four-year term. No one filed for Nick Nikkila’s seat.
Ports
Gary Kobes will serve another six years for the Port of Chinook. Steve Newell and Butch Smith will serve another six years for the Port of Ilwaco.
Fire districts
Incumbent Fire District #1 Commissioner will face challenger Steve Kovach in Ocean Park.
In Chinook, Leslie Colvin and Allen Wainamo will each serve another term for Fire District #2. Clifford Kilponen will serve another term for Fire District #4 in Naselle.
Hospital
Sandy Stonebreaker will serve another six years on the Ocean Beach Hospital Commission. Ariel Smith will take over Steven Linhart’s commission seat for a six-year term.
Water, sewer districts
Water district commissioners Jacob Moore (Chinook) and Glenn Ripley (North Beach) will each serve another six years.
Seaview Sewer District Commissioner Candy Glenn will also serve another six years.
•••
Candidates must be registered voters and meet residency requirements. Questions about filing for the 2019 election can be directed to the Pacific County Auditor’s Elections Department at 360-875-9317.
