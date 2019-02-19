PENINSULA — The 2018-2019 school year will be Cathy Meinhardt’s last year with the Ocean Beach School District. Meinhardt serves as principal at Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary.
“I can’t believe 30 years have passed,” Meinhardt said. “It’s amazing.”
Throughout her career with OBSD, Meinhardt worked as an educator and administrator. Her roles included elementary school principal, literacy coach and music teacher.
Meinhardt moved to the Peninsula from Lincoln, Montana in 1991 after a family friend told her about an open music teacher position in the district.
During her first year in the district, educators Miki Frase and Sydney Stevens worked to reconfigure Ocean Park Elementary into a site-based, multi-age school. Meinhardt joined the school’s staff the next school year.
“We had community members and parents on a site-based committee. We met regularly about what people wanted to see in the school, how we wanted to integrate the community,” Meinhardt said. “It was really powerful and a great experience.”
Following Meinhardt’s work at Ocean Park, she worked as the district’s literacy coach. During her fourth year as literary coach, she also worked as a curriculum director. That fourth year was when Meinhardt was encouraged by her then-principal Bette Arne to earn an administrative credential, which would qualify her to work in the administrative side of education.
Meinhardt decided to earn her admin credential through a second master’s degree she completed, while still working full time. In 2012, Meinhardt was chosen to be Ocean Park’s principal for an interim year.
“Getting her admin credential was fortunate for us; she was able and willing to step up when Ocean Park needed a new principal,” said educator Miki Frace.
In February of that school year, Meinhardt was offered the principal position permanently.
“I’m one of those people who love change. I love new opportunities,” Meinhardt said. “I had a great staff at Ocean Park.”
After five years as principal at OPE, Meinhardt was asked to transition to Long Beach Elementary, where she worked for two years. During this school year, she has worked as principal of both elementary schools.
“There’s a ton of support. All the admin team in the district jumps in,” Meinhardt said. “We support each other and we all work together.”
Family ties
When Meinhardt moved to the Peninsula for her music teacher position, her husband Kip came along too.
“We were only going to be here for four years but every time we even talked about leaving something happened to keep us here,” Meinhardt said.
Kip, who had degrees in history and psychology, was hired by OBSD as a physical education teacher on an emergency certificate until he got his master’s degree in health and fitness, which he earned in 2003 from Pacific University. During his time at OBSD, he coached basketball at Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School.
“Cathy was my role model for how to be a successful coach and teacher,” Kip said. “Her kindness, compassion and enthusiasm for her job got me interested in working with kids.”
Kip started OPE’s physical education program and has taught physical education for over 20 years.
“This district has provided us with so many opportunities to grow and learn. I don’t know if we would have gotten that at other places,” Meinhardt said. “That’s really amazing for such a small district. I feel like I could do whatever I wanted to here.”
In 2002, Meinhardt’s mom, Judy Suvak, moved to the Peninsula to be close to her. The move came 10 years after Judy’s husband and Meinhardt’s dad Al died.
Suvak was a dedicated volunteer, working daily with Meinhardt in her classroom. Suvak also spent much of her time at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
She lived on the Peninsula until she died in 2008.
“She was a really good teacher who I learned from everyday through her modeling what’s good and bad,” Meinhardt said. “She single-handedly made me the teacher I am today.”
Lasting impact
“I run into parents and kids all the time who remind me that Cathy was their teacher and just how much they liked her,” Kip said. “It’s a good feeling to know that she made a positive difference.”
Teaching children how to read, seeing students graduate from Ilwaco High School, working with the community to host school events, hiring good teachers, working with strong administrative employees and working with parents are among Meinhardt’s successes at OBSD.
“You really have to listen to people. You really have to listen to parents, the community and children. And not just take your perspective because your perspective may be different,” Meinhardt said. “You have to really listen and try to understand where people are coming from because the only way to really help children is to understand where the parents, community, family and child are coming from.”
This year, Meinhardt is working as a mentor to Annie Fletcher, who works as Long Beach’s reading specialist, among other roles. Fletcher is studying to earn her principal certification.
“I came from teaching at the middle levels and would go into her classroom and watch in awe at how a person could direct so many tiny people at once. She has a special way of connecting with kids and seemed to never lose sight of the priority; the child in front of her.”
Throughout this school year, Meinhardt has been “enthusiastically preparing” for her retirement and sharing what she’s learning, Frace said.
“One thing about Cathy that has always struck me is her ability to embrace change. She has often said that she needs to change things up every so often,” Frace said. “I’m thinking that trait will stand her in good stead as she enters this new phase!”
Fletcher voiced a similar view as Frace’s.
“Cathy showed me that a person can grow throughout their career and she is still showing me that. She studies for retirement the way I study to be a principal,” Fletcher said. “She is going to be the best prepared retiree I know.”
Meinhardt will officially retire at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. She said she is excited to see how the district’s reconfiguration goes and hopes the OBSD school board finds dedicated community members to fill its upcoming vacancies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.