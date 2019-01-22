PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District’s next superintendent will be a familiar face.
The OBSD Board of Directors offered the district’s superintendent role to longtime educator Amy Huntley at a Jan. 10 special meeting. Huntley serves as the district’s director of student learning and principal of the Ocean Beach Alternative School.
“The community and school district are putting a lot of trust in me,” Huntley said. “It’s an honor. I don’t take that trust lightly.”
Huntley’s job offer gained unanimous enthusiasm from the board and meeting attendees.
Board member Michelle Binion was one of many meeting attendees who congratulated Huntley.
“Your interview gave me goosebumps several times,” Binion told Huntley.
Pending successful contract negotiations, Huntley will start servings as the district’s superintendent this summer before the 2019-2020 school year.
Huntley has served the community for over two decades. Three of her four students are OBSD students.
“I’ve been here for 25 years. I really care about this community,” Huntley said. “What I do impacts my family and the school district.
Some of Huntley’s immediate focuses as superintendent will include a remodel at Ilwaco High School, district reconfiguration and the district’s budget. Huntley will maintain some of her current job responsibilities due to budget constraints, she said.
“I don’t have a full scope yet of my superintendent responsibilities,” Huntley said.
Much project and budget work will happen during summer, Huntley said.
As superintendent, Huntley plans to collaborate with the community and learn about different people’s viewpoints, she said. Huntley emphasized the importance of the community school model in OBSD.
“It’s not a closed system, it’s for us community members,” Huntley said.
Another major focus of Huntley’s will be bringing consistency to the district. Since the 1970s, the longest term a superintendent has served is seven years. Huntley said during the interview process she hopes to change that.
The OBSD Board of Directors meets next at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23 in the district office, at 500 Washington Avenue South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.