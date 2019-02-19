LONG BEACH — The Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors is accepting applications for an upcoming vacancy.
Longtime board member Kim Patten, who has served on the board for 20 years, will retire from the board after its Feb. 27 meeting.
Applications to fill Patten’s vacancy are due by noon on Feb. 27. Applications can be obtained online at www.oceank12.wa.us or in person at the district office, 500 South Washington Avenue.
Completed applications can be submitted at the district office, mailed to P.O. Box 778 in Long Beach, or emailed to Barbara Patana at barbara.patana@oceanbeachschools.org.
Patten’s position covers District 2, which includes the following area:
Starting at the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Bay Avenue East on Bay Avenue to the shoreline
South along shoreline to Giles Slough Road to Sandridge Road North on Sandridge Road to Cranberry Road West on Cranberry Road to Pacific Street North on Pacific Street to 188th Place East on 188th Place to Loomis Lake
North through Loomis Lake to the extension of V Lane North on V Lane and V Street to 227th Place West on 227th Place to U Street North to 245th Street West on 245th Street to P Street North on P Street to Vernon Avenue
North on Vernon Avenue to 251st Place West on 251st Place to Loomis Creek
North along Loomis Creek to the shoreline
North along the shoreline to 274th Place East on 274th Place to Park Avenue South on Park Avenue to 273rd Place East on 273rd Place to Ridge Avenue
South following Ridge Avenue to its beginning point
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter of OBSD and live within District 2. School district employees can’t apply to be on the board.
Applicant interviews will be held the evening of March 7. The board finalist will be sworn into office at OBSD’s March 27 meeting.
