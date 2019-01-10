PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District’s next superintendent will be a familiar face.
The OBSD Board of Directors offered its superintendent position to Amy Huntley at a 1/10 special meeting. Huntley serves as the district’s director of student learning and principal of the Ocean Beach Alternative School. She has served the district for multiple decades.
“Thank you for your vote of confidence,” Huntley said. “I hope I can live up to all of your expectations.”
Board member Michelle Binion was one of many meeting attendees who voiced support and excitement over Huntley’s job offer.
“Your interview gave me goosebumps several times,” Binion told Huntley.
Pending successful contract negotiations, Huntley will start in her new role for the 2019-2020 school year.
