LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District’s reconfiguration plan is coming together, with some delays.
School will start Tuesday, Sept. 3, with a new configuration of grades. Much of the reconfiguration work will be done in time for the first day of school, but some major district projects have been put on hold.
“It’s been a busy summer getting things ready,” said OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley.
General changes
Each school will feature a new set of grades. The bus routes and school start times have also been updated.
“We’ve been working really hard to make sure the bus routes aren’t super long. That was one of the big concerns,” Huntley said. “We’ve changed things around and added routes so the bus rides should be manageable.”
The biggest issue with transportation updates is pleasing parents who want to drop children off at multiple schools, Huntley said.
“I feel bad I can’t fix it for everyone,” Huntley said.
Bus routes won’t be longer than an hour and 15 minutes, Huntley said.
Long Beach Elementary, pre-school
Long Beach Elementary is on track to open on time for its K-2 students. Next door, changes are also coming to the Ocean Beach Early Childhood Center.
The center relies on grant money, Huntley said.
“Fiscally, we receive no money for preschool,” Huntley said. “Preschool is an underfunded piece of public education.”
The district is combining its preschool with its developmentally delayed and Early Childhood Education Assistance Program (ECEAP) programs. The programs will be combined to function as one.
“That allows maximum involvement by all the students together and good support for each other for the teachers,” Huntley said.
The preschool will run as half-days Monday through Thursday.
“We’re hoping that as families need the day care, a church center will be able to partner because if a student is in the morning with us, they’ll need afternoon day care,” Huntley said.
Each class will have about 13 students. In total, about 80 students are projected to be at the preschool.
Ocean Park Elementary
At Ocean Park Elementary, Principal Todd Carper and his staff are preparing for being a grade 3-5 school.
“Things are going fairly well. We’re managing having grades 3-5 well,” Carper said. “Teachers are doing a great job getting set up.”
Only two teachers at Ocean Park were at the school last year, Carper said.
“It’s like a whole new building,” Carper said.
Ocean Park will have more students than expected, Carper said. The school expected about 230 but enrollment is closer to 240.
“That doesn’t seem like a lot but it’s a big difference,” Carper said.
The difference may require the school to hire another fifth grade homeroom teacher, Carper said.
“Obviously it’s a big change for our district,” Carper said. “We’re not scrambling but we’re working hard to be ready in time.”
OPE portable
The portable at Ocean Park likely won’t be ready for the first day of school, Huntley said. In the meantime, students and instructors are being relocated inside the school.
The portable will mostly be used for students and intervention specialists, Huntley said. Specialists work directly with students to help with needs like special education or social adjustment.
The portable will be fixed with a new roof and add new ramps during September, Huntley said.
The portable also requires new siding, Huntley said. Contractors’ busy schedules and upcoming cold weather are reasons why the portable’s upgrades won’t be finished until next summer, Huntley said.
“It was part of our promises to make sure [the portable] matches the building,” Huntley said. “It will, it’ll just take us a little longer than we thought.”
Hilltop Middle School
Hilltop Middle School Principal Kara Powell said her staff has spent countless hours setting up their classrooms and getting acquainted with their new building.
“All spaces at Hilltop are being utilized to best meet the needs of our students in an environment that encourages age-appropriate socialization and much-needed movement as students transition from class to class,” Powell said.
Powell commended the district’s maintenance staff for their extra work on moving all of the district’s teachers and staff around, while completing their regular summer duties.
“Our maintenance staff have been working extremely hard to ensure our schools are shiny and welcoming,” Powell said.
Powell and the middle school’s staff are excited to start the new school year with some “wiggle room,” she said. The school’s new set-up allows enough space for Hilltop’s students, as well as Ocean Beach Alternative School’s sixth through ninth graders.
“[It] opens the door to inclusive academic and social opportunities,” Powell said.
The set-up will allow students from both schools to have more interaction.
“They can participate in something with their regular peers,” Huntley said. “Most of the students are in P.E., band or some other class there.”
The alternative school’s 10th through 12th graders will be at the district office with Huntley. Huntley will continue working as the alternative school’s principal, on top of her superintendent duties.
Ilwaco High School
The district is working on fencing at Ilwaco High School, which was one of the measures that passed with the district’s April levy.
“We had them start at the high school since the fencing there is right next to the classrooms,” Huntley said. “We wanted to make sure that the noisy work behind the high school was done before kids were back in session.”
Fencing at the high school will be done by fall. Once the high school is finished, work will get started for fencing at the other schools.
The school district is also in the process of implementing its other safety levy measures but fencing is projected to be the first completed project.
Another project the district is working on at the high school is the high school’s science wing renovation. Earlier this year, OBSD was awarded a $714,730 STEM Capital Grant, which will provide the school money to construct science classrooms and labs.
The renovation is delayed until next summer.
‘We have a plan for the project but we’re struggling with getting people to actually be able to come in and do the work,” Huntley said. “This will give us time to really be ready to go when school gets out.”
The delay is the result of struggling to find project contractors and not learning the district won the money until the middle of the school year, Huntley said.
“The grant being mid-year makes the ability to make it happen harder,” Huntley said. “The process isn’t quick to have plans, specs, and then sealed bids. It’s a more protracted process than building a home.”
Another delayed update is getting the school’s resource officer. The officer will work with the school district and Long Beach Police Department to provide support at the high school throughout the school year, and in the city during summer.
The officer will likely start in January, Huntley said. The city and school district are still figuring out how to align their budgets to fund the officer position, Huntley said.
