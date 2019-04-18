PENINSULA — Voters will soon decide whether to fund school safety.
The April 23 special election will determine the fate of Ocean Beach School District’s proposed capital levy. The levy focuses on school safety through installing cameras, fencing, a portable, an alarm system; establishing a single-point entry at each school; and hiring a resource officer.
If passed, the levy will last for five years. It’s considered a renewal to the district’s current levy.
Superintendent Scott Fenter provided the Observer with answers to levy-related questions he’s received from community members.
Q: If the levy fails, does the portable not happen at OP?
SF: “It will then need to be funded by the district budget, as it is needed to address the overcrowding at Hilltop Middle School, and the subsequent reconfiguration, which was determined after input and over 250 comments gathered from staff, parents and community members in open meetings.
“This was a challenging process, but one that we weighed over four months.”
Q: Why is the levy’s technology piece expensive?
SF: “The district’s use of technology for security is near to non-existent, but should be an integral part of making sure our schools are secure and safely monitored. Therefore, the district is needing to do some necessary catch-up through linking all schools internally and externally to electronic surveillance, both during and after hours.
“In addition, the technology will provide emergency responders with real-time visuals in case of any kind of emergency, thus allowing for quicker and safer responses to an event. The total building cable/wiring, cameras, and door alerts will be an extensive district project, but a project long overdue.”
Q: If the levy doesn’t pass, does that mean the school reconfiguration doesn’t happen?
SF: “No, the reconfiguration was a different process and one that the district sought extensive input from staff and community.
“Some have told district personnel that they will not support the levy because they are not happy with the reconfiguration. I would hope people would not put students in harm’s way because the approach they preferred was not the final determination. If the levy does not support the portable, we will be forced to fund this expense out of our district budget.”
Q: What is single-point access?
SF: “Right now, anyone entering our buildings has access to other parts of the building without being cleared by the office, which is not safe for our children.
“Single-point access restricts visitor exterior door access to one entry that goes right to the secretary, and not further until signed in. The single-point entry would occur from the moment school starts until after school is dismissed.
“This has quickly become a common revision for schools throughout the state and nation. New schools are automatically designed to accommodate this need. Although sad events in schools have prompted this change, the redesigned access is a cost-effective preventative effort that demonstrates that we are ensuring the safety of all students.”
Q: Why is it important to have doors linked to an alert?
SF: “Recently, there was a man looking into a Hilltop Middle School locked door and a student immediately went and opened it for him; a typical, but unsafe student response. Fortunately, he didn’t have ill intent and there was a staff member who intervened.
“With door alerts, the office would immediately know if an unauthorized access occurred. The camera would report who was entering.”
Q: Why are cameras so important?
SF: “As a school principal in the early 90s, I experienced a child abduction from the front walk of the school before school started. We thought the child was absent until 10 a.m., when a child mentioned the student had been on the bus. In that day, we had no cameras inside or outside to try to determine where he had disappeared to. He had been taken by a non-custodial parent who was from out of state, and had a serious restraining order for his safety.
“Cameras would have given police immediate information. As it was, it was a camera at the train station in Kelso that revealed him with a woman getting on a train. He was traced through cameras to Sioux City, Iowa, three days later, and safely returned.
“Cameras are an amazing safety device. Stores, banks and many businesses use them to protect money and products. Our children are the most valuable there is, and deserve the same protections.”
