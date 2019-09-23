SEATTLE — Chinook Observer reporters were recently honored at a state journalism event.
Reporter Alyssa Evans and former reporter Natalie St. John were acknowledged Sept. 20 by the Washington Coalition for Open Government.
The reporters were nominated for the coalition’s Kenneth F. Bunting Award, which honors journalistic work that utilizes, advances or educates about the state’s Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act.
Evans and St. John were one of six runner-ups for the award, which ultimately went to Eli Sanders of The Stranger, Seattle’s alternative newspaper. Sanders reported on the state attorney general filing lawsuits against Facebook and Google for violating state access laws.
In February, Evans and St. John challenged the Astoria Police Department after the agency withheld records about an incident involving Ku Klux Klan recruitment fliers. The agency was required to release the records to the reporters after St. John challenged the department’s decision with Clatsop County officials.
The reporters uncovered information about the man who published the fliers in early February. Following the reporters’ article about the fliers, St. John wrote an analysis about the reporters’ work on the story, and fighting for the records.
The reporters’ original story is available at https://bit.ly/2kChmr2. St. John’s analysis is available at https://bit.ly/2mDSrnD.
