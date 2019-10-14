OLYMPIA — Chinook Observer staff and contributors won 22 awards in the annual Washington Newspaper Publisher Association 2019 Better Newspaper Contest.
The Observer competed with 57 other small newspapers in the annual contest. Observer contributors Luke Whittaker, Natalie St. John and Patrick Webb took home many of the newspaper’s awards.
The contest covered work published between April 2018 and March 2019. Over 1,100 submissions were entered for the news division. Photography received 328 entries.
Whittaker, Coast River Business Journal reporter and Chinook Observer contributor, was honored with third place for the state’s 2019 news writer of the year. He also was recognized with a first place award for the Business News Story category for his story, “Tough years for tuna fishermen.”
Whitakker also received second place in both the Breaking News Story and the Breaking News Photos categories for his coverage of an apartment fire, at which he took a photo of a resident rescuing her dog. Whittaker also got second place in the Business Feature category for “Boatloads of business.” He received third place in the General Feature Story category for “Dredging digs up port past.”
Former staff reporter St. John was also recognized with numerous awards. She received first place for the Health or Medical story category for “Tiny warrior.” She also received first place awards for the Investigative Reporting category for “Erin Rieman investigation;” the Personality Profile category with “Remembering Marjorie Williams;” and the Topical Column or Blog category for “Hearthfire and Brimstone.”
St. John also received second place for the Social Issue category for “Policing the mentally ill.” She and staff reporter Alyssa Evans received second place for the News Story category for “The Racist Next Door.”
Evans also received second place for the News of the Weird category with her story, “City hall full of dead rodents.”
Webb, Observer contributor, took home first place in the Education Story category for “All Aboard! Homeschooling.” In the Lifestyle Feature Story category, Webb took home second place for “Survive and thrive.” He also received third place awards in the Personality Profile and Story on the Arts categories, for “Curmudgeon in the woods” and “Surreal images.”
The Observer’s design team was also recognized. Adam Drey received first place in the Front Page Design category. Corey Fisher received first, second and third place awards for the Feature Page Design category. Fisher also received a “sweep” award for winning all the feature page design awards.
