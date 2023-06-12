Jameson Reynolds turns his tassel during the 2023 Ocean Beach Options Academy graduation ceremony Friday, June 9, in Long Beach. It was the biggest class ever for OBOA, including 27 students.
Rainna Diaz takes a peek back before the start of the the 2023 OBOA graduation ceremony in Long Beach.
Amy Huntley, pictured, defined the 2023 OBOA class as ‘persistent’ in their pursuit to graduate, in some cases overcoming homelessness and mental health crises.
Cameron Eros poses for a photo following the 2023 OBOA graduation.
A girl holds up a sign in support of a graduate during the 2023 OBOA graduation ceremony Friday, June 9, in Long Beach.
The largest class ever for Ocean Beach Options Academy received their diplomas last week, when 27 students officially graduated.
Colton Rice looks toward the crowd following remarks from para educator Lianne Loo during the 2023 OBOA graduation ceremony.
Colton Rice hugs para educator Lianne Loo during the 2023 OBOA graduation.
Rosie Allen walks during the 2023 OBOA graduation.
Anita Haskett walks during the 2023 OBOA graduation ceremony.
Miranda Howard walks during the 2023 graduation ceremony.
Harley Jefferies participates the 2023 OBOA graduation ceremony in Long Beach.
Amera Larson participates in the 2023 OBOA graduation ceremony.
Alexis Leonard holds onto a youngster during the 2023 OBOA graduation ceremony.
Gage Harbison glances toward the crowd during the 2023 OBOA graduation.
Jameson Reynolds gives a ‘thumbs up’ during the 2023 OBOA graduation ceremony.
K. Ayla Eduardo-Davis poses for photos following the 2023 OBOA graduation.
Gage Harbison poses for photos following the 2023 OBOA graduation.
The largest class ever for Ocean Beach Options Academy received their diplomas last week.
LONG BEACH — A class remembered for sticking with it received their diplomas last week.
It was the largest class ever for Ocean Beach Options Academy, which celebrated a record 27 graduates on Friday, June 9, at the Long Beach Elementary gymnasium.
