LONG BEACH — Persistence and perseverance was a common thread shared by the Ocean Beach Options Academy class of 2022.
Ten graduates from OBOA received their diploma Friday, June 10 during a ceremony at Long Beach Elementary School, including Destiny Ann Downs, Julian Guerra, Adam Lee Jones, Jakobe Johnson, William James Maher, Tucker Allen Poe, Joseph Reed, Ava Paige Sejkora, Peyton Wiskieski and Gage Withers.
OBOA principal Amy Huntley referenced the song 'Born this Way,' by singer Lady Gaga in addressing the graduates.
"It's an anthem for individuality," Huntley said.
"And we want to acknowledge each of our graduates as individuals. They're unique. We want them to know, as Lady Gaga said, 'You're on the right track. God makes no mistakes, because you were born this way.'
Huntley spoke about the unique path each student took upon enrolling at OBAS leading to their graduation.
"Our job is to help them develop their inherent qualities in order for them to have a happy and healthy future. Each graduate brings their own reason for attending an online or alternative school and we celebrate each of their unique differences. Graduates, please know we're here for you long past graduation. If you ever need anything, come find us, we're here and happy to help," Huntley summed.
Huntley then called each graduate to the center of the floor and shared personal achievements, goals and memorable antidotes about each student.
Julian Guerra
"Julian is our first graduate ever to receive the Seal of Biliteracy. He is fluent in English and Spanish. He can read, write and speak in both languages."
Destiny Downs
"She's very creative and loves artistic things, but she actually aspires be a police officer — or a mermaid."
Jakobe Johnson
"Jakobe has been a leader in our program, he's born to lead. He loves the outdoors and hunting, and after a stint in the military, hopes to move to Colorado to enjoy the outdoor life."
Adam Jones
"Adam was born to be a busy guy. He likes playing sports and doing all sorts of athletic things. For his future, he might be interested in kinesiology."
Gage Withers
"Gage plans to go to college to become a teacher, and he will make an awesome teacher. Often introverts make the best teachers because they're the best listeners."
William Maher
"William aspires to live life in accordance to the cliche 'Enjoy the little things,' which is profound for someone his age. He isn't sure where the path will take him next, but he's full of optimism. He feels a calling to someday become an E.M.T. and values a career that will allow him to help others."
Tucker Poe
"Tucker was born to be on the water. He aspires to be a dredge boat operator. He works on the water and loves to hunt and fish. Tucker is looking at the Coast Guard or M.E.R.T.S. on his way to becoming a dredge boat operator."
Joseph Reed
"Joseph is intelligent and well read. He's one of the few that can trade literary references with Miss Loo. He's a joy to converse with and we'll miss his humor. He's loyal and helpful, and feels a calling to become a nurse one day."
Ava Sejkora
"Ava was born creative, strong and beautiful. In a few years, she hopes to become a flight attendant. We look forward to watching you blossom, gain confidence and move forward."
Peyton Wisnieski
"Peyton loves working with his hands and would love to become a musician, but understands they typically need a day job. He's interested in welding, blacksmithing and mechanics."
