RAYMOND — A narcotics-related search warrant was served March 15 upon a residence located in the 200 block of 13th Street in Raymond, resulting in the arrest of Makaylah C. Fuller, 30.
Fuller was arrested at the scene without incident after deputies deputies located three baggies of suspected methamphetamine along with various items of narcotics paraphernalia in her bedroom.
Using confidential informants during the investigaton, the sheriff’s office purchased methamphetamine from Fuller, the agency said in a press release.
Fuller was transported to the Pacific County Jail where she was booked on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Fuller also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Her bail was set at $100,000.
The warrant service was the result of a month and a half long narcotics investigation conducted by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was assisted with the service of the warrant by the Raymond Police Department.
